A Sixth B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber Is Now Being Built

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that a sixth B-21 Raider is now under construction, and that software designed to support the aircraft's fuel system has already been validated in a digital environment. The service is still expecting the rollout of the first of these new stealth bombers to happen before the end of the year, and for the type's first flight to occur shortly afterward. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost, Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements at Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) provided the updates about the state of the B-21 program, among other things, while speaking at this year's Nuclear Deterrence Summit, which opened on Monday and wrapped up today.

USAF An artist's conception of a B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

“The B-21, going into the future, is going to be our penetrating, get inside the anti-access, area of denial, dual-capable aircraft,” Armagost said, referring at the end to the aircraft's ability to carry nuclear and conventional weapons. “There are now six of those in existence." As of September 2021, the Air Force had publicly stated that there were five B-21 in various states of production at Northrop Grumman's facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. Air Force Magazine says that Armagost subsequently confirmed that construction of the sixth bomber only began sometime "in the past few weeks." The Air Force still has yet to confirm how many B-21s in total will be produced during the current Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) of the program. However, the figure could very well be six. That's how many aircraft were built in a similar phase of the B-2 Advanced Technology Bomber program.

Northrop Grumman A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber taxies past test articles used earlier in the development of that aircraft.