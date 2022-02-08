Six Russian Amphibious Landing Ships Are Now Headed Into The Black Sea

The landing ships would add valuable amphibious capacity to that already found within Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which also has an array of other warships and submarines that could support a larger operation targeting Ukraine from the south. Once these six additional ships arrive, there will be nine Ropuchas and the Ivan Gren class landing ship, along with three smaller Project 1171 Tapir class landing ships, also known as Alligator class vessels. A number of smaller landing craft are based in the region, as well.

While the prevailing consensus remains that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a final decision about whether or not to launch a new military intervention into Ukraine, having these ships in place now could be particularly important. An international agreement known as the Montreux Convention governs the movement of military vessels in and out of the Black Sea via the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus, both of which are entirely under the control of Turkey, a NATO member.

Under the Montreux Convention, “Turkey is authorized to close the straits to all foreign warships in wartime or when it is threatened by aggression," Yoruk Isik, an Instabul-based geopolitical analyst and ship spotter, who was first to post pictures of three Ropuchas entering the Dardanelles today, told Reuters. "Also, it is authorized to refuse transit to merchant ships belonging to countries at war with Turkey."

The movement of the landing ships into the Black Sea also comes amid a flurry of NATO deployments to the region, as well as elsewhere in Europe. The alliance says those movements are intended to reassure its members, especially those along Russia's periphery, and deter the Kremlin from engaging in new military action against Ukraine.

Whether or not Putin ultimately decides to launch a new large-scale operation against Ukraine very much remains to be seen. Just today, French officials said that the Russian President, following a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, had agreed to not conduct any new "military initiatives” targeting Ukraine and to withdraw Russian forces from Belarus at the conclusion of the exercises there. However, The Kremlin's exact definition of "military initiatives" in this instance and what it would consider to be a withdrawal from Belarus are unclear. After another worrisome buildup of Russian forces near the country's borders with Ukraine last year, a portion of the Russian troops withdrew, but some stayed and stockpiles of equipment also remained in place.

Putin also had some harsh words for a journalist in response to questions about the current geopolitical situation during a press conference alongside Macron. "Do you want war between France and Russia?!… But that will be the case!" he said.