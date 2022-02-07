'Particulate Warheads' Full Of Dust Could Help Defeat Hypersonic Weapons

Hypersonic weapons are among the most difficult aerial threats to counter, and U.S. military leadership has for years been warning that these weapons could change warfare forever. One of the reasons this is the case is that they can outrun and outmaneuver almost all existing missile defenses. Even those that have a shot at swatting them down only do so via a tiny engagement window. To try and fill the hypersonic missile defense gap, a new report published this week has claimed that clouds of small particles in the sky, what the authors call “twenty-first century flak,” could help better defend against hypersonic threats. A new white paper published by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, an independent think tank in Washington, D.C., advocates that the United States government put more resources into hypersonic weapons defense and explore novel approaches for defeating these new threats. CSIS’s new report is titled Complex Air Defense: Countering the Hypersonic Missile Threat and is authored by Tom Karako and Masao Dahlgren. The full report can be read online here. Throughout the white paper, the authors argue that because many current ballistic missile defense systems are not equipped to defend against newer hypersonic threats, new missile defense approaches are needed that “should exploit hypersonic weapons’ unique vulnerabilities and employ new capabilities” to defeat them. An entire chapter of the report, “Exploiting New Failure Modes,” explores a few novel approaches that may be able to achieve this. One of the most interesting proposals in the chapter outlines several concepts for “area-wide kill mechanisms” that could fill the air ahead of a hypersonic weapon’s flight path with small particles or high-power microwaves in order to degrade its performance or lead to “outright catastrophic failure.”

CSIS

One of the main challenges associated with defending against hypersonic weapons is what the authors call the “violence of the hypersonic flight regime.” Unlike ballistic missiles which tend to fall along arcing, predictable trajectories from outside the atmosphere, unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicles fly at much lower altitudes and have the ability to execute abrupt maneuvers mid-flight. There are also air-breathing hypersonic cruise missiles that fly at even lower altitudes than boost-glide vehicles. Because both of these fly within the atmosphere along these lower, flatter trajectories, they are below the radar horizon of many ballistic missile early warning systems and are much more difficult to detect without sophisticated space-based sensors. While the Missile Defense Agency, or MDA, has recently laid out its vision for how to defend against new hypersonic missiles, some of the technologies needed to achieve this layered defense system are still in development and could be many years away.

GAO A graphic depicting the trajectories of ballistic missiles, hypersonic boost-glide vehicles, and hypersonic cruise missiles.

To help fill the hypersonic missile defense gap, the authors of this new CSIS report write that what may be needed is a form of “twenty-first-century flak.” At the extreme speeds at which hypersonic vehicles fly, impacts with even tiny particles in the atmosphere can create “bullet-like kinetic energies” and cause structural damage or unpredictable aerodynamic or thermal effects. Such a concept that fills the sky with tiny particulates would not have to destroy a hypersonic weapon outright but could instead simply alter its performance or trajectory enough to render it incapable of reaching its intended target. Obviously, deflecting a hypersonic weapon armed with a conventional warhead would be far more useful than doing so against one armed with a nuclear one, which could still cause significant damage even miles off-target.

The term ‘flak’ appeared during World War Two and is derived from the German word for “aircraft defense cannon.” Throughout the war, Nazi Germany relied heavily upon 88mm anti-aircraft guns that fired rounds that would explode into clouds of metal fragments, leaving behind thick black plumes of smoke hanging in the air. The shrapnel from each of these blasts could spread over hundreds of yards, meaning anti-aircraft crews would not have to achieve a direct hit to disable an aircraft and instead would literally fill the sky with clouds of these shrapnel bursts. The National Museum of the Air Force reports that often, aircrews would jokingly report flying through “flak so thick you could get out and walk on it.”

Public Domain A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress surrounded by clouds of flak.

The “twenty-first-century flak” concept could work in much the same way but with a higher degree of sophistication. CSIS’s report describes how air defense systems could deploy “engineered particles” throughout a broad area of airspace close to a hypersonic missile’s trajectory early in its flight. These particles could be metallic or even pyrotechnic in nature and could be engineered to hang in the upper atmosphere for “tens of minutes,” offering a much larger window for engaging hypersonic weapons early in their trajectories. “Given the higher speeds earlier in the flight of a hypersonic glider,” the authors write, “a ‘wall of dust’ would be more effective earlier rather than later in its flight.” The CSIS report cites several older studies conducted by the Space and Missile Systems Organization (now Space Systems Command) which discovered that dust, rain, and other particles in the atmosphere removed significant amounts of nose tip material from reentry vehicles when at high speeds. Such defensive concepts could even “compel adversaries to employ more conservatively designed, heavier, or lower-performance hypersonic systems” in response to this concept.

CSIS