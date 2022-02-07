Ukraine Rolls Out Soviet-Era Radar-Equipped Anti-Tank Guns

It's unclear how effective the 100mm gun might be, in general, against newer Russian tanks . At the same time, it could still be useful against older variants that Russia has in reserve and that it might commit to a large-scale operation, as well as lighter armored and unarmored vehicles. In addition to anti-tank rounds, the MT-12R can fire high-explosive fragmentation shells to engage unarmored targets, including troops in the open.

The RLPK-1 does gives the MT-12R a valuable non-visual targeting method, but it isn't clear what the effective range of the radar might be or just how precise it is. The absolute maximum range of the weapon, when firing armor-piercing ammunition, is around 3,000 meters. For comparison, the Javelin anti-tank missile's effective range is approximately 4,000 meters.

The MT-12R notably features a modified protective shield for the gun crew with a slot cut in it on the left side where an RLPK-1 radar is mounted. The radar offers the gun crew a way to target enemy tanks and other vehicles that might be obscured by defensive smoke screens or just hidden behind smoke and dust kicked up during a protracted battle. Otherwise, the gunner has to rely on the weapon's optical sights.

A screen grab from the video of the recent Ukrainian exercise showing an MT-12R anti-tank gun. The RLPK-1 radar is clearly visible mounted on the weapon in front of the gunner.

These guns could provide valuable anti-tank defenses around static positions, too, freeing up Javelins and NLAWs, as well as other anti-tank weapons, for use on the front lines against higher-priority targets.

Beyond all that, given the advantages that the Russian military has in sheer numbers of both personnel and materiel over the Ukrainian armed forces, any additional anti-tank capacity is no doubt welcome. This is definitely not the first time Ukrainian troops, as well as other security forces personnel and volunteer reservists, have been observed using or at least training to use older weapons for what are likely similar reasons.

The appearance of the MT-12Rs at this recent exercise certainly underscores the reality that the Ukrainian military has not acquired anywhere near enough Javelins and other anti-missiles missiles for it to feel comfortable enough to completely retire its stocks of anti-tank guns. It is also another clear example of the limitations that Ukraine's armed forces would face in any large-scale conflict against the Russian military.

All told, even after weeks of Russian forces pouring into areas opposite Ukraine's borders, together with escalating rhetoric, whether or not the Kremlin will actually launch a new incursion into Ukraine remains very much to be seen. If Russia does decide to pursue that course of action, Ukraine's MT-12R anti-guns will be among the defenses arrayed against them.

