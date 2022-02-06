Video Supposedly Showing Harrowing F-35 Crash Aboard USS Carl Vinson Leaked

What appears to be a smartphone video of a monitor that is playing closed-circuit camera system footage of the January 24th crash of an F-35C aboard the USS Carl Vinson has emerged online. The carrier was sailing in the tumultuous South China Sea at the time that the jet from VFA-147, the 'Argonauts,' crashed during a landing attempt aboard the ship. This is the second video to emerge that has supposedly shown the landing attempt in question. However, this one, which includes the in-deck Pilot's Landing Aid Television (PLAT), as well as a video shot from the ship's Island Camera Room, gives us a full look at the actual incident, not just the moments leading up to it.

We must stress that this video's authenticity remains unconfirmed from an official source, although it appears to fit the circumstances of the crash, as well as with another confirmed video previously leaked of the aircraft making its doomed approach that was shot from the fantail of the ship. Still, the facts surrounding the authenticity of this video could change.

That being said, it shows a grim sequence of events. The F-35C appears to settle into a low power state during the final moments of its approach, with frantic calls from the Landing Signal Officer to add power/select burner and to wave-off just before the aircraft slams into the deck. It looks like at least one of its main landing gear is sheared off in the impact and the jet goes careening sideways down the landing area trailing flames before falling into the water in front of the ship.

The new video supposedly shows closed-circuit footage of the crash: