X-32's Test Pilot On Why It Lost To What Became The F-35

That pilot is now-retired Commander Phillip “Rowdy” Yates, a former Naval aviator who had served as, among other things, the F-14 Tomcat air-to-ground weapons test officer for Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. In a YouTube interview published last year, Yates sat down with Ward “Mooch” Caroll, a retired Navy Commander who served as an F-14 Radar Intercept Officer and is the current Director of Outreach and Marketing for the U.S. Naval Institute, as well as a published author.

In 2001, two aircraft went head-to-head in a competition for the massive Joint Strike Fighter contract. The winner of the competition would go on to become the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II , while the loser, the Boeing X-32 , would live on largely as a punchline for its unconventional looks. There’s much more to the story of the X-32 than meets the eye, though. In a recent interview, the chief test pilot for the X-32 program tells us all about the jet and why it lost to the X-35.

In the 1990s, the Department of Defense began conducting studies on the development of a family of aircraft to replace a wide range of existing fighter and strike aircraft. Several aerospace companies submitted designs for what was then known as the Joint Advanced Strike Technology program (JAST). At the request of Congress, the JAST program was joined together with an existing Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program to develop a short-takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) tactical jet with advanced capabilities. And thus, the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) program was born. The JSF program eventually settled on entries from two companies, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, who would demonstrate their competing designs for the program’s concept demonstration phase. From 1997 to 2001, both of the firms were tasked with building and flight testing two aircraft that could demonstrate capabilities for three separate variants: conventional takeoff/landing, short-takeoff/vertical landing, and carrier takeoff/landing.

USAF The Boeing X-32 and Lockheed Martin X-35 at Edwards Air Force Base.

It was while serving with VX-23 that Yates got a call asking him if he’d like to be one of the first pilots to fly the X-32 or X-35 as part of the JSF competition. In a 2003 interview with the PBS series Nova, Yates said the chance to test the X-32 was the high point of his career as a test pilot. “Dream come true. You can use all those trite phrases. A lot of my peers and contemporaries were probably pretty jealous of what I was able to do with the X-32. I don't know how to say it any better than just that it was the highlight of my career.”

PBS Test Pilot Phillip "Rowdy" Yates sitting inside the X-32.

Yates initially worked alongside a single team of test pilots and engineers supporting the development of both fighters. One year prior to the actual first flight tests, Yates was assigned to the X-32 program, at which point personnel from the X-32 and X-35 teams were prohibited from engaging with one another. Only Yates and his Air Force counterpart heading the X-35 program, Lt. Col. Paul Smith, the first government pilot to fly the X-35, were allowed to communicate.

Public Domain X-32 Integrated Flight Test Team patch.

“When I entered the program, they were pretty far along in the design process,” Yates said, adding that the initial X-32 design was a derivative of a secret, stealthy aircraft concept from a “black program” Boeing had in their portfolio and that the company “made the decision to leverage that design for their X-32.” As the interview reveals, that decision may have cost Boeing the lucrative JSF contract.

USAF Boeing X-32 demonstrator.

The initial requirements communicated to both contractors were simple. The competing aircraft would need to be able to take off and land on their own, be capable of carrier landing approaches on a simulated carrier landing area, and be able to execute short/vertical takeoffs and vertical landings. Each core design would need to demonstrate those three capabilities with just two variants.

The testing was very limited due to the limited capabilities of the demonstrator aircraft. There were no extensive requirements for high-G maneuvers or top speeds. “The designs were not meant for those types of evaluation,” Yates said. Instead, each contractor was simply given $1 billion and told they had four to five years to build their JSF design based on the simple requirements.

JSF program office X-32 and X-35 side-by-side.

“This was not a fly-off,” Yates stressed in the interview. “This was each team being given the requirements, and then go fly. Go design, build, and fly your aircraft and then submit a proposal.” The X-32 and X-35 were not put through the same flight testing exercises in a “drag-race” format, but instead developed and conducted separate testing regimes on their own. Yates said part of the reason for the separate testing schemes was because the program office did not want Congress to summon test pilots to report how each aircraft flew. “They were just demonstrators,” Yates said. “Each contractor would design its own flight test program, what they wanted to show beyond the requirements, and just let the evaluation occur back at the program office with the proposals. The data from the flight tests could clearly be put in those proposals, but it was not about who could fly faster, who could fly better, who could stay up the longest, who could do the most carrier approaches or anything like that.”

USAF Boeing X-32

Yates was given what he called a “mini-detachment” of 20 maintenance crew personnel and two F/A-18s sent from VX-23 to serve as chase planes during flight tests of the X-32. The Lockheed Martin team, meanwhile, used F-16s stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Yates was most involved with testing how the aircraft responded during carrier approaches and evaluating the handling properties of the X-32. “Did it feel like an airplane you’d want to take to the boat?” Carroll asked Yates. “That’s exactly the comment I made,” Yates said in response.

Public Domain Artist's conception of a notional U.S. Marine Corps version of the Boeing Joint Strike Fighter based on the X-32.

“They had leveraged F-18 handling qualities and control laws extensively for the X-32. Having flown the F-18 at the ship, that was the comment I made after just a couple of FCLP [Field Carrier Landing Practice], what we could call bounce periods, that I would take that aircraft to the ship tomorrow. It was handling that smoothly and precisely. I could make fine corrections, I could make gross corrections back to the centerline, back to the glide path. There were no issues with the handling qualities with the X-32 that I flew.”

Carroll then asked specifically about the STOVL tests conducted with both aircraft. “That was a big deal,” Yates said. “That was probably the one where we kicked the dirt a little bit and said ‘damn.’” In those tests, the Lockheed Martin X-35 was able to demonstrate STOVL and supersonic flight in the same configuration, while the Boeing X-32 required maintenance crews to make modifications to the aircraft before it could operate in STOVL mode.

Boeing/JSF Program A briefing slide outlining different variants of the X-32.

The X-35’s STOVL design was also “much more technologically advanced,” Yates said. For vertical lift, the X-35 featured a separate 48-inch lift fan fed by an intake behind the cockpit that redirected cool air from above the aircraft to below it. The X-35 also included a swiveling exhaust system that redirected the exhaust from the main engine into the vertical lift system.

USAF X-35B STOVL variant flying above Edwards Air Force Base.