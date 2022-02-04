These Photos Of Armed NATO F-16s Patrolling Over The Baltics Are Absolutely Incredible

For weeks now, there have been persistent fears that a Russian military buildup in areas along its western borders, as well as in Belarus, may be part of preparations to launch a new invasion of Ukraine. The United States and other NATO members are increasingly making counter-moves that are intended, in part, to hopefully deter Russia. It is against this geopolitical backdrop that Polish photographer Bartek Bera has been kind enough to share with us a series of stunning pictures of Polish and Belgian F-16 Viper fighter jets that are currently flying air policing missions along NATO's northeastern flank.

Bera recently had a chance to visit Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania, one of two bases NATO uses to support its Baltic Air Policing operations. The other is Ämari Air Base in Estonia. Rotating detachments of fighter jets from various alliance members spend four months at a time at these bases in the air policing role. Despite that name, these jets provide a fully combat-capable quick reaction force to respond to any potential hostile air activity that might threaten NATO airspace in the Baltic region, as well as being on call to respond to things like hijackings and other contingencies.