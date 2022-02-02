U.S. Army Armored Vehicles, Paratroopers Will Fan Out In Europe To Deter Putin

Kirby further pointed out that the French government is also preparing to send forces to Romania and that other NATO allies have deployed forces or might do so soon in response to the current security situation in Europe relating to Ukraine. Separately, the United States and other members of the alliance are stepping up deliveries of weapons, including anti-tank missiles and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles , as well as ammunition and other materiel, to the Ukrainian military to bolster its capabilities.

He also reiterated the U.S. government's long-standing position that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine is not inevitable and that there are no clear indications that Putin has made a decision to launch any such operation. This all despite American officials often expressing concern that such a conflict might be imminent, based in no small part on Russia's continued deployment of forces along its borders with Ukraine, as well as adjacent areas of neighboring Belarus. Officials in Ukraine have recently sought to push back against the idea that conflict is imminent or inevitable, at least in part over the damage those fears are doing to the country's economy.

The Pentagon Press Secretary stressed that there are no plans to send additional American forces into Ukraine proper or any preparations for combat operations against Russian forces should a new conflict erupt there. A number of U.S. troops are currently in that country training and advising Ukrainian forces , and there has been no decision to withdraw them or otherwise change their posture so far. Kirby would not rule out the potential that U.S. forces might head to Ukraine in the future to conduct an operation to extract Americans if fighting breaks out.

There is a clear hope that the newly announced U.S. troop deployments, and others that might be coming soon, will have a deterrent effect on the Kremlin, in addition to reassuring NATO allies about their security in the event any regional conflict threatens to spillover across their borders. Additional American military personnel in Europe along the periphery with Russia might be used as a bargaining chip, as well. "We know that he [Putin] also bristles at NATO, about NATO. He's made no secret of that," Kirby said at the briefing today

Putin and other Russian officials have sought for weeks to elicit concessions from the United States and NATO in exchange for deescalating the situation surrounding Ukraine. U.S. officials and those from elsewhere in the alliance have categorically rejected the Kremlin's demands to scale back its force posture in Europe or refuse to admit any additional members, among other things.

The Pentagon has stressed that these new deployments are not permanent and the withdrawal of those forces could be included in any future diplomatic arrangement. Kirby also confirmed a report from Spanish newspaper El Pias, which was based on leaked documents, that the U.S. government had presented a number of arms control measures as part of a counteroffer to the Russians. That proposal notably included a new offer to allow Russian government officials to inspect Aegis Ashore missile defense sites in Europe to confirm that they are not cable of launching land-attack cruise missiles, as the Kremlin routinely alleges, as well as limits on the deployment of new American hypersonic and other missiles to the region.

There are indications that Putin himself may be looking for an offramp to the current crisis, or at least a way to avoid armed conflict. The Russian President recently asserted that NATO is seeking to draw his country into a fight in Ukraine as a pretext to hit the Kremlin with crippling sanctions. While there is no evidence to support this, the idea that a new war with Ukraine is just a NATO trap might offer a useful face-saving narrative should Russia withdraw forces from around Ukraine without securing any obvious or significant geopolitical gains.