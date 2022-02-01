Poland Will Send Shoulder-Fired Anti-Aircraft Missiles To Ukraine

Ukraine's military is well aware of the threat these weapons pose given its own experiences fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern part of the country in the mid-2010s, during which it lost a significant number of aircraft . The Russians are as well, with Stingers having been a particularly significant factor in the Soviet Union's defeat in Afghanistan. Georgian forces also employed Grom variants against Russian forces during the brief conflict between those two countries in 2008, with some degree of reported success .

Stinger is known to be able to hit targets flying further away and at higher altitudes than early models of Igla and Grom, and more recent versions of this American-made missile have improved capabilities against smaller targets, such as drones. It's unclear how capable any Grom variant may be against unmanned aircraft, which Russian forces are increasingly using to carry out various missions, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and electronic warfare .

MANPADS, in general, represent a lower-tier, shorter-range air defense capability. These weapons can threaten all kinds of aircraft, from fighter jets to helicopters, especially those without robust infrared countermeasures systems of some kind, that flies within their particular engagement envelope. Generally speaking, the MANPADS envelope is below 15,000 feet, with some of these weapons being effective below 10,000 feet.

Regardless, Ukraine would certainly welcome shipments of any significant numbers of Groms of any type. The Polish government's decision follows announcements by authorities in Latvia and Lithuania that they are planning to send shipments of U.S.-made Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine. There has been much discussion in recent months about Ukraine's limited air and missile defense capabilities, as you can read more about here .

Beyond defensive use on the battlefield, Ukrainian forces could use MANPADS to harass Russian aircraft, including larger types while they are most vulnerable during takeoff and landing, in or near occupied areas in the event the Kremlin actually launches a new intervention, as well. There have been a number of reports that Ukraine's armed forces, in cooperation with the United States, have been preparing to employ guerilla tactics against any future Russian invaders.

Grom variants, as opposed to Stingers, have the additional benefit of being very similar in many respects to the Igla MANPADS that Ukraine already has in service. This could reduce the amount of time necessary to train Ukrainian troops how to operate them and speed up their issuing to actual operational units.

Polish Groms might be less likely to end up turned against Ukraine's own forces should they be captured by Russian forces or their proxies, and generally be less of a proliferation risk compared to other MANPADS. It emerged just last year that the Groms that Poland delivered to Georgia were fitted with a specialized end-user control system design to prevent unauthorized use, as you can read more about here. This was the first confirmed instance of such a device being installed on a weapon of this type, despite years of reported interest in doing so. How effective this system, or any successor designs, might be is unclear, as Georgian Groms captured during the 2008 war in that country did make their way into the hands of Russian-supported forces in Ukraine, where at least one appears to have been fired.

Though the MANPADS are certainly a significant part of this proposed Polish military aid for Ukraine, Morawiecki's mention of multiple types of unmanned systems is interesting, as well. The Polish Prime Minister offered no specifics about what types of drones his country might be looking to transfer to Ukraine, though some reports have suggested they would be configured to conduct surveillance missions. Companies in Poland certainly produce smaller unmanned aircraft designed to serve in surveillance and reconnaissance roles such as the WB Group FlyEye.