Bug Out To Your Own Decommissioned Atlas Missile Silo For $380k

A decommissioned Atlas F intercontinental ballistic missile silo has gone up for sale in Abilene, Kansas complete with its launch and control room and exterior support buildings. While the site no longer contains a nuclear-armed weapon, it does offer a large amount of square footage and is hardened against nuclear attacks, perfect for a doomsday prepper with deep pockets who wants to ride things out in relative comfort. The site, known officially as 550th SMS Site 2, was constructed in 1961 and decommissioned on June 25, 1965. The silo complex was listed for sale on a variety of real estate brokerage sites last week, but it's unknown what became of the site in between decommissioning and being listed for sale. According to its listing on Relator.com, the bunker was purchased by a Manhattan-based owner on January 25, 2022, and relisted the next day for the price of $380,000.

The decommissioned 550th SMS Site 2 facility was built in 1960 and sits on 11 acres of grassy Kansas plains. According to the full description on Zillow.com, the underground facility was hardened against nuclear blasts and includes its own water and electrical systems, as well as a forced sewage system that brings waste to the surface.

The main bunker, which sits some 170 feet below the ground, was designed as the launch control center and living quarters for the former 550th SMS crew stationed there. The control center is connected to a single missile silo by a concrete tunnel.

In addition to being constructed to withstand attacks by enemy missiles, the site would need to be able to withstand the tornadoes that are frequent throughout Kansas. For those reasons, the entire facility was constructed of concrete hardened with epoxy resin and 600 tons of steel rebar, enabling it to withstand the equivalent of 500 mph winds and making it “one of the strongest structures ever built by man,” according to AtlasMissileSilo.com.

While the Atlas F ICBM that was once stored at 550th SMS Site 2 is long gone, there appears to be some kind of missile-shaped concrete structure where the missile once stood. There is no mention of the structure in the site's real estate listing.

The complex also includes a 4,000-square-foot Quonset building that has its own water, sewage, and electrical system, and a separate “one-room building for office or storage.” According to the listing, the unique facility offers great security and “has lots of potential in whatever way you choose to go.”

