The F-15EX Has Fired Its First Missile

USAF An F-15EX arrives at Eglin Air Force Base in March 2021 for developmental and operational tests conducted by the 40th Flight Test Squadron.

During the event, the F-15EX used its onboard sensors, which include the hugely powerful AN/APG-83 AESA radar, to acquire a weapons-quality track and initiate the missile’s launch, according to the Air Force. During the test, the Eagle II released the missile, which then flew toward the target drone, but did not impact it. "The shot was determined [to be] a WSEP success, at which point the missile flight was terminated," the official press release says. Colton Myers, the F-15EX test project manager with the Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force, said this first weapons test showed the Eagle II was “completely capable of fulfilling its expected air dominance role” and “will pave the way for more complex missile shots in the future.”

USAF An F-15EX Eagle II from the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 53rd Wing, takes flight for the first time out of Eglin Air Force Base on April 26, 2021.