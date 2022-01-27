The Air Force Wants Laser Communication Pods To Securely Link Fighter Aircraft With Satellites

AFWERX awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Technology Transfer contract this week to Space Micro , a San Diego-based firm that designs electro-optical sensors, software subsystems, and communications technologies for satellites. Space Micro is calling the project DEFORMO and says their goal is to develop an “Air-to-Space Laser Communications Pod that could be deployed on a variety of USAF aircraft.”

The United States Air Force’s AFWERX program is funding the development of a pod to enable beyond-line-of-sight laser communications between aircraft and satellites in orbit. Such a concept is not new, but recent developments in optical technologies could make it more feasible to deploy such a system across a large force. Given the threats traditional radio frequency-based networks face, developing more resilient and hardened forms of communications, such as laser links, will no doubt prove very valuable in a future conflict in which electronic warfare could degrade the military’s vital networks.

According to SpaceNews.com, an engineer working on the project said the goal of this contract is to design a pod “that could sit under the wing of a fighter jet like the F-35” and transmit up to 10 gigabits of data per second. The pod is intended to “provide an optical communication chain between airborne assets and geostationary communications satellites” and could be adapted for either manned or unmanned aircraft.

Space Micro CEO David Strobel said that this type of optical communication between an aircraft and a satellite involves “some of the hardest pointing and navigating that you could possibly do, especially if we’re told that they need to maintain this uplink while they’re maneuvering.” The company was awarded another contract from the Air Force last year to develop a system that can convert radiofrequency (RF) signals to optical communications, and vice-versa.

Obviously, maintaining a line-of-sight link between airborne and orbital assets is a complicated endeavor, particularly in a podded format that requires a clear view. The addition of pods can also present issues in terms of radar cross-section for stealthy jets like the F-35. However, a podded system could be easily and quickly integrated onto existing aircraft without the need to change their designs.

If this AFWERX-funded contract can produce a working laser communications pod that can be fitted to existing aircraft, it could open the door for directly integrating a similar system into manned and unmanned aircraft and other platforms that can function as sensor relays. Such a concept might be paired with high-altitude platforms to provide incredibly resilient beyond-line-of-sight communication relay capabilities for many other aircraft operating within line-of-sight, such as stealthy swarms of aircraft or munitions, even during a peer state conflict in which dense electronic warfare capabilities are present.

It would also be especially useful for stealthy assets, even those within line-of-sight of the centralized platform with the system deployed, that can need to operate under strict emissions controls in order to remain undetected. When paired with a mesh-like satellite network, somewhat similar to SpaceX's Starlink, it also allows for a resilient communications system even if some satellites are lost or disabled due to enemy attacks.

The War Zone highlighted this technology specifically in our in-depth feature on the Air Force’s secretive high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) stealth drone commonly referred to as the RQ-180, and what roles and missions it could be intended to fulfill.