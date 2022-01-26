Needy Ukrainian Reserve Units Could Be Armed With Pre-World War II DP-27 Machine Guns

A video has appeared online reportedly showing a volunteer instructing members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, who often lack guns of any kind, on how to use and maintain a DP-27 light machine gun. This is a Soviet design that predates World War II. The possibility that some number of these weapons could be issued to local self-defense units underscores the full scope of Ukraine's efforts to try to bolster its military capacity in the face of potential new large-sale Russian incursion into the country, as well as the limitations of these volunteer forces.

The video in question, seen below, which is nearly an hour and a half long and is unlisted, was posted on YouTube on Jan. 25, 2022. This course on the operation and maintenance of the DP-27 was reportedly put on for members of the Territorial Defense Forces battalion in Brovary, a city situated just outside of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Brovary Territorial Defense Battalion is assigned to 114th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, which controls various units in the general vicinity of Kyiv. At present, Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces consist of around 80,000 volunteers, in total, in units assigned to 25 separate brigades across the country.