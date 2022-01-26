Qatar Surprises With A Second Advanced Jet Trainer Being Added To Its Expanding Air Force

As well as the M-346, Qatar also operates BAE Systems Hawk Mk 167, another advanced jet trainer, with nine examples ordered, also for the LIFT role. Since September 2021 the Qatari Hawks have been flown by a joint British-Qatari training squadron at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, England, which includes Qatari instructor pilots and which trains pilots for the U.K. Royal Air Force as well as the QEAF.

The M-346 has already won orders from Italy, Israel , Poland, and Singapore, among others . A version competed unsuccessfully for the U.S. Air Force’s T-X requirement , initially being offered by Raytheon and Leonardo, and subsequently by the Italian firm alone.

The Hawk training unit has some parallels with the arrangement under which QEAF Typhoon pilots are training on that type in the United Kingdom, with another joint British-Qatari squadron , pending the arrival of Typhoons in Qatar later this year.

This two-track approach to training fast-jet pilots outside the country aims to offload some of the burdens on the QEAF’s in-house advanced training, which employs 24 Swiss-made PC-21 turboprops at the Armed Forces Air Academy at Al Udeid Air Base. As well as the additional capacity, the M-346 and Hawk also both offer performance that’s closer to the kinds of fighters that frontline QEAF pilots will fly.

Having advanced training ‘hubs’ in both Italy and the United Kingdom, and, in the future, in Qatar, should also help ensure that it’s able to meet its fast-growing demand for pilots. In the years to come, the QEAF fighter fleet alone will more than triple in size.

Acquiring fighters and trainers from multiple sources could also be useful if political events conspire to close off the supply of aircraft maintenance and support from any one of these countries. In the past, Qatar has been accused of supporting terrorist groups, which led to a diplomatic crisis beginning in 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt, among others severed diplomatic relations with the country and instituted a regional blockade against it. The situation was normalized last year. However, the unpredictable geopolitical situation in the Middle East means that disruption of this kind is not altogether uncommon.

The flip side of the growing diversity of the QEAF fleet is the increased logistical and maintenance demands that would be ameliorated with a more consolidated force.

In the past, there has been speculation that additional pilots might have to be brought in from other countries to operate a force that will eventually include 36 Rafales, 36 (or even 48) F-15QAs, and 24 Typhoons; the QEAF also currently operates a dozen older Mirage 2000-5s. The expanding military relationship between Qatar and Turkey has led to speculation that Turkish Air Force pilots might be seconded to the QEAF. There is no confirmation that this is happening yet, although there is at least a precedent of a kind. When the QEAF set up its academy at Al Udeid, it brought in, under contract, at least half-a-dozen highly experienced instructor pilots who gave up their posts with the Croatian Air Force, although these are in training rather than operational roles.