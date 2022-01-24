Two U.S. Carrier Strike Groups Are Operating In The South China Sea After Massive Show Of Force

The U.S. Navy has released footage of an absolutely massive joint show of force in the Philippine Sea that included two Carrier Strike Groups, two Amphibious Ready Groups, and a ‘helicopter destroyer’ from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). In the days following this exercise, China sent dozens of aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, which included a rare appearance of the Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare (EW) aircraft in its first known Taiwanese ADIZ incursion. Today, the Navy directed both carrier groups into the South China Sea, the northeastern corner of which is inside Taiwan's ADIZ. In a release published today, the U.S. Navy says Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 led by USS Carl Vinson, and CSG-3 led by USS Abraham Lincoln have now begun dual-carrier operations. Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander of CSG-3, says that the operation is intended to “improve our combat credible capability, reassure our allies and partners, and demonstrate our resolve as a Navy to ensure regional stability and counter malign influence."

USN Vessels from CSG-1, CSG-3, and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) transit the Philippine Sea in a Navy photo dated January 22, 2022.

Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander of CSG-1, says the dual-carrier operation “highlights the U.S. Navy’s ability to deliver overwhelming maritime force, when called upon, to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and shows the service’s commitment to “deterring those who challenge the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific now and into the long-term future.”

“Nothing reaffirms our commitment to a free and open Indo Pacific like [two] Carrier Strike Groups, [two] Amphibious Ready Groups sailing alongside our close friends from the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force,” said Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, in a Facebook post dated January 22 that included images from the exercise.

USN USS America (LHA-6), front, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH-181), middle, and Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2), as they transit the Philippine Sea, Jan. 22, 2022.

According to the Navy, CSG 1 currently includes aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG-57), Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG-106) and USS Chafee (DDG-90), replenishment ship USNS Yukon (T-AO-202) and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE-11). CSG 3, includes USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9; Ticonderoga-class USS Mobile Bay (CG-53); and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG-102), and USS Spruance (DDG-111). USS Sampson has been detached to Tonga to assist in relief efforts following the volcanic eruption and tsunami earlier this month. Submarines are known to accompany carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups, although the Department of Defense does not typically publicize their presence.

USN USS Spruance (DDG-111), front, and USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) conduct exercises in the Philippine Sea.

The U.S. Navy’s dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea come shortly after Taiwan reported two more large Chinese incursions into its ADIZ this week. On January 23, the Chinese sent a total of 39 aircraft through the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, including two Y-9G electronic warfare aircraft, ten Chengdu J-10 multirole fighters, twenty-four tandem-seat J-16 fighters, a pair of Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT aircraft, and a Xian H-6 bomber.

On January 24, 13 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone once again, this time including two J-16D electronic attack/electronic warfare aircraft. This is the first time these new aircraft have appeared during one of these incursions, a potential sign that more of these new J-16 variants are operational and ready to be deployed.

The J-16D reportedly made its first flight in December 2015 and features a radome design distinctly different from the base J-16 that points to the EW aircraft having an advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar. The exact capabilities of the J-16D, which is often compared to the U.S. Navy’s EA-18G Growler, are unknown, though the aircraft has been seen at airshows carrying at least three different electronic warfare pods.