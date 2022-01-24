UAE F-16s Strike Ballistic Missile Launcher In Yemen In Retaliation To Another Barrage On Abu Dhabi

A video released by the UAE Ministry of Defense claims to show an F-16 fighter jet hitting a Houthi ballistic missile launcher in Yemen, just hours after it launched two missiles in an attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Those two missiles were both successfully intercepted by local defenses. The culprit missile launcher was said to be in the al-Jawf governate, around 870 miles southwest of Abu Dhabi. The UAE’s state-linked newspaper The National identified the F-16 as belonging to the UAE Air Force and Air Defense.

The two ballistic missiles reportedly fired from this same launcher were downed over Abu Dhabi as attacks on the country by Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue. Authorities in the Emirates confirmed that the missiles were shot down early this morning, but did not initially declare what air defense system had been used.

Videos on social media show the Houthi missiles being engaged over Abu Dhabi, with interceptor missiles — likely Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) — racing towards their targets. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) has also seen recent use against ballistic missiles targeting the UAE. Two large explosions over the city were also reported, while the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported that missile fragments fell over the capital, without causing injury.

U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson A U.S. Army Patriot system at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on May 5, 2021.

According to a tweet from AP’s Jon Gambrell, the incoming Houthi missiles were targeted by interceptor missiles fired by both Emirati and American forces. The U.S. Army employed Patriot missiles which it continues to deploy in the UAE, although systems of the same type were withdrawn from countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, as part of a drawdown of U.S. forces in the Middle East last year.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, its forces at Al Dhafra Air Base engaged two inbound missile threats with “multiple Patriot interceptors” and the combined efforts by both the U.S. and UAE prevented both Houthi missiles from impacting the base. At least some of the approximately 2,000 U.S. servicemembers and personnel at Al Dhafra were forced to take cover in bunkers during the attack, Central Command confirmed. The base is currently home to the U.S. Air Force’s 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and also houses French forces. Air traffic into Abu Dhabi International Airport was also disrupted for around an hour after the attack began.

The Emirates “is ready and ready to deal with any threats and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks,” the UAE Ministry of Defense said, according to a report from WAM. In the meantime, authorities in the UAE have also issued a ban on the recreational use of drones in the country as part of its response to the Houthis attacks. As well as hobby-type drones, the ban extends to “light electric sports aircraft,” according to reports. According to Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei, the latest attack involved ballistic missiles of a type referred to as the Zulfiqar, and drones, and he confirmed that Al Dhafra Air Base was one of the targets. The same spokesman said that the UAE would continue to be considered a legitimate target “as long as attacks on the Yemeni people continue” and warned “foreign companies and investors” to leave the Emirates.

U.S. AIR FORCE A response force member from the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron stands at his post on the Al Dhafra Air Base flight line.