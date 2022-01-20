Navy Sends A Message By Publicizing Guided Missile Submarine's Mediterranean Presence

USS Georgia made another highly publicized appearance in December 2020 when it passed through the Strait of Hormuz alongside two Ticonderoga class cruisers, USS Port Royal and USS Philippine Sea, amid a spike in tensions between the United States and Iran.

Strategic appearances of other types of submarines occur as well. Last year, the Navy released images of the USS Seawolf operating near Norway that was seen as a pointed signal to the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet, as well as images from a 2021 training exercise the Virginia class USS New Mexico conducted in the Mediterranean in which Navy SEALS executed diving operations from the submarine. In June 2021, the USS Alaska, an Ohio class ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN, made an unusual stop in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar to demonstrate U.S. capability in the region and commitment to NATO.

More recently, the Navy published a press release showing several images of the Ohio class USS Nevada (SSBN 733) as it visited Guam, meant to reflect the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and a reminder to China and Russia of the immense second-strike deterrent available to the United States at any given time.

Once again, the USS Georgia is one of the Navy’s four SSGNs, Ohio class submarines converted to enable a host of new capabilities. They are some of the most elite and high-demand vessels in the fleet.

The SSGNs were given unique special operations mission centers and mission planning spaces, additional sensor and communication systems, and other modifications to allow them to operate undetected and in shallower waters than their Ohio SSBNs counterparts. Based on statements made by Navy leadership after the large-scale Silent Hammer experiments in 2004, a large focus of the conversion from SSBN to SSGN was to enable these boats to serve as clandestine intelligence-collection platforms.