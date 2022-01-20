AC-130 Gunships Are Finally Getting A New 105mm Howitzer

“This has become a much more reliable system with less maintenance,” Matthew Buckler, the Gun Weapons System lead mechanical engineer on the project at Dahlgren, said in a statement. “If we can get a system that’s more reliable, that’s more repeatable, that works and that allows the warfighter to complete their mission every time – that’s a huge benefit for the warfighter.”

The Army's Rock Island Arsenal designed and built the M102 in the early 1960s as a lightweight replacement for the World War II-era M101 , with the first examples being delivered to units in 1964. It eventually became the service's standard 105mm howitzer, a role it held until the newer M119 was fielded, starting in 1989. It saw major use during the Vietnam War, as well as with Army units in various conflicts after that, including the American intervention in Grenada in 1983 and the First Gulf War in 1990-1991. The last known employment of M102s in their normal indirect fire role was in 2004, when an Arkansas Army National Guard field artillery battalion deployed with these weapons to support operations in Iraq. Various American allies and partners around the world continue to use these weapons.

A picture of a then-experimental XM102 howitzer in 1962. The protective shield did not find its way onto operational examples.

In 1970, the Air Force had first begun testing a modified version of the M102 as a new weapon for its AC-130 gunship as part of a program called Pave Aegis . The service began integrating those weapons onto a number of AC-130E aircraft the following year, examples of which were subsequently employed in combat in Southeast Asia. The 105mm howitzer became a standard weapon on all subsequent AC-130H and AC-130U aircraft.

A schematic showing the layout of various weapons, including the 105mm M102 howitzer, and other systems on AC-130E gunships in the Pave Aegis configuration.

The Air Force did not initially plan on integrating the howitzer onto newer AC-130W sand AC-130J aircraft, placing a greater emphasis on precision-guided munitions and reducing the gun armament to a single 30mm GAU-23/A cannon.

However, the M102 offers distinct capabilities compared to precision-guided bombs and missiles, particularly in its ability to quickly focus a significant amount of firepower on relatively small target areas and then rapidly shift focus to new ones. The howitzer can also fire different types of ammunition, including air-bursting rounds, giving it added flexibility against different target sets.

The GAU-23/A could offer some of this same operational flexibility. However, the destructive power of its 30mm shells is nowhere near that of an 105mm round, which can be used to reduce structures and other obstacles, engage hardened targets such as bunkers, and take out armored vehicles, among other things. In the end, the Air Force changed course and add the M102 to the Stinger IIs and Ghostriders as part of an upgrade package for both types.

The video below shows testing of the 105mm howitzer upgrade package for the AC-130W gunship in 2013.