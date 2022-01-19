Check Out The Gun Pods On The Rugged Mojave Unmanned Aircraft (Updated)

“We were hoping there’d be an unmanned part to the Armed Overwatch [program], we haven’t given up on that," David Alexander, GA-ASI's President, told The War Zone and other reporters during a call ahead of the official reveal of Mojave last year. “I think it’s a mistake not to include an unmanned aspect to that program."

The War Zone has reached out to GA-ASI for more information about the work that it has already done to add Dillon's gun pods as an armament option for Mojave, as well as how it sees those weapons being employed in an operational context. These weapons are certainly an interesting and unexpected addition to the arsenal of the company's newest drone.

Update 6:55 PM EST:

GA-ASI has now gotten back to us with more information about the gun pods and the rest of the loadout seen on the Mojave drone in the picture that the company put out today.

"Gun pods have been around for a long time, and we’ve been building UAS for three decades, so certainly the idea of putting gun pods on our aircraft have been discussed in various situations over the years," C. Mark Brinkley, GA-ASI's Senior Director of Marketing & Strategic Communications, told The War Zone in a statement. "Laser-guided munitions have always been the preferred strike option, for various reasons, and remain so today. That doesn’t mean we should rule out the idea of a gun pod for future UAS [unmanned aircraft systems] missions, including Armed Overwatch-type missions."

"The point of the photo is really to inspire discussion. Mojave offers some pretty revolutionary flight capabilities, in terms of short-field and unimproved surface advantages," he continued. "Specific weapon configurations would be driven by customer requirements. We’re not specifically testing gun pods, but we certainly could."

"Multi-Domain Operations and Armed Overwatch employment offer several scenarios where gun pods are a complementary armament option, alongside larger, more kinetic solutions," Brinkley added in response to a specific question about how a gun pod-armed Mojave might be employed. "We take precision and limiting collateral effects seriously, as do our customers, so the question of when, where, or how gun pods could be best employed remains to be answered."

"We haven’t conducted any live-fire tests, and currently have no near-term plans to do so," he said. "But we do foresee the Mojave as a weapons truck for future conflicts in austere environments. Could that mean gun pods? Maybe. The future remains unwritten."

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com