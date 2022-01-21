All The Crazy Quirks And Features On Russia’s Su-34 Fullback Strike Fighter

Following our in-depth look at the extraordinary fuel-carrying capability of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft, we return to look in detail at this fascinating warplane, which is more or less unique in its field today. While the Su-34 retains much in common with the Su-27 Flanker from which it was originally derived, its front end looks radically different and the jet incorporates a variety of relatively unorthodox changes that optimize it to fulfill its primary strike role. First, it’s worth looking at the origins of the Fullback, also known as the ‘Hellduck’ or ‘Platypus,’ which currently serves exclusively with the Russian Aerospace Forces. The general aircraft concept has been around a long time already, having first been pitched as a successor to the swing-wing Su-24 Fencer as long ago as 1977. At this early stage, the Soviets envisaged a lightly modified Su-27 into which existing navigation/attack sensors from the proven Su-24 could be added.

Russian Ministry of Defense Air-to-air with a pair of Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 Fullbacks.

At the same time, the Soviet Air Force was lukewarm to the idea. The Su-27 fighter wasn’t yet established in service and the definitive Su-24M version of the Fencer only began to roll out of the factory in 1979. It wasn’t until June 1986 that the decision was formally taken to develop a ‘Strike Flanker,’ initially known as the Su-27IB, signifying Istrebitel-Bombardirovshchik, or fighter-bomber.

Public Domain Su-24 Fencer.

The first prototype of the Su-27IB, ‘42 Blue,’ was built by Sukhoi in its Moscow workshop, using an adapted Su-27UB combat trainer airframe. The original tandem two-seat cockpit was replaced by an all-new forward fuselage with side-by-side seating. The prototype made its maiden flight on 13 April 1990 with Anatoly Ivanov at the controls. The program progressed amid the disruption of the collapse of the Soviet Union, with the aircraft plant at Novosibirsk (which had also built the Su-24) being tasked with full-scale production.

A first series-production jet from Novosibirsk flew in December 1993 and early the following year, the Su-34 designation was announced. The first few aircraft were used for trials of avionics and weapons, but the development program was a long one and it wasn’t until 2000 that a prototype equipped with radar was able to use this sensor for the practice launch of an anti-ship missile. The following year, the sixth aircraft was handed over for trials at the Akhtubinsk test facility, as the first Su-34 with a full avionics suite.

Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images Final assembly work on a Su-34 at the Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association.

In 2003, the Russian Air Force revised its requirements for the Su-34, and test aircraft were reworked to meet the new, more demanding specifications. The reworked aircraft resumed state evaluation in 2006, a process that took almost another four years. During this period, combat trials were undertaken during Moscow’s war in Georgia in 2008, where the seventh and eighth aircraft were used to jam Georgian air defense radars.

Alex Beltyukov/Wikimedia Commons A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 wearing the so-called ‘eggplant’ color scheme touches down.

In September 2011 the then commander-in-chief of the Russian Air Force, Alexander Zelin, officially recommended the Su-34 be introduced to service, and, finally, in March 2014, the Fullback was commissioned into service. Successive contracts have provided the Russian Aerospace Forces with around 140 Su-34s, in addition to test airframes. Russian Fullbacks have been an enduring presence in Syria since Moscow launched its military intervention in that country’s civil war in September 2015. Commencing so soon after official service entry, these ongoing combat trials have played a significant role in proving out the Su-34 concept, as well as its avionics and weapons, including satellite-guided bombs and the new Kh-35U missile.

With this history in mind, the following examines some of the unusual and innovative features of the Su-34, an aircraft that remains widely misunderstood, largely a result of the hangover of Cold War-era military secrecy, some exaggerated marketing claims, and a complicated development path. ‘Platypus’ nose The key recognition feature of the Su-34 is its comparatively enormous ‘platypus’ nose. Behind the big radome is the antenna for the Sh141 radar system, optimized for air-to-ground missions but also offering air-to-air modes, allowing the Fullback to fly at least some missions unescorted. The Sh141 suite is a product of the Leninets company actually combines the V004 radar with the Khibiny electronic countermeasures suite and identification-friend-or-foe (IFF) equipment via a mission computer.

Dmitry Pichugin/Wikimedia Commons

The V004 uses a massive passive electronically scanned array (PESA) antenna and operates in the X band. It’s reportedly able to track 10 aerial targets while scanning and engage four of them simultaneously; a fighter-sized aircraft can reportedly be detected at 75 miles.

VIA RUSSIAN INTERNET The Leninets V004 radar installation on a pre-production Su-34.

In its primary air-to-ground role, the radar can reportedly detect a large warship at a range of more than 80 miles, a rail bridge at over 60 miles, or a moving truck at 19 miles. These figures are provided for the export version of the radar, so it’s likely that the original Russian equipment possesses superior characteristics, although the radar range performance is less impressive when compared to the F-15E Strike Eagle’s original AN/APG-70, let alone its new AN/APG-82 with active electronically scanned array (AESA).

Dmitry Terekhov/Wikimedia Commons A Su-34 during a flying display at the MAKS airshow, with R-27 air-to-air missiles carried under the wings and R-73s on the wingtips.

As well as the radar, the Su-34’s internal Pastel radar warning receiver can also be used for targeting, detecting threat emitters that can then be engaged using anti-radiation missiles, primarily the Kh-31P (AS-17 Krypton). Enter the Hellduck Stepping into the cockpit of the Su-34 is a very different experience from the single-seat or tandem-two-seat versions of the Flanker. For the first time in the Flanker family, the Su-34 introduced side-by-side seating, with the pilot on the left and a navigator/weapons system operator on the right. The crew enters the roomy cockpit via a ladder that drops down from the nosewheel bay and there is no standard provision to open the canopy. Both crewmen are provided with ‘zero-zero’ ejection seats, which are fired upwards after an explosive charge removes the main canopy.

DMITRY ASTAKHOV/AFP via Getty Images Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (right) climbs aboard a Su-34 at Kubinka Air Base near Moscow in 2009.