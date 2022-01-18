The 5G Fiasco From An Airline Pilot’s Point Of View

Other systems in the Q400 that are affected that rely on radio altimeter are configuration systems (warnings for improper gear or flap settings), our TCAS (Traffic Collision Avoidance System) system could give us a “descend” command while at low altitude whereas before that would be inhibited, and most worrisome is the stall protection equipment, which includes the stick pusher, could be triggered at low altitude when normally inhibited by the radio altimeter. I have spoken with other pilots and on the Embraer E175, the auto land system will be unavailable in addition to similar TCAS warnings, configuration warnings, and autothrottle issues. Although I can’t comment for certain, I have heard that Airbus aircraft rely on the radio altimeter for many functions and will be impacted more than Boeing.

What is the general feeling among flight crews about all this? It seems very last minute and a lot of uncertainty for something that has been coming for a long, long time.

Uncertainty is the one word that describes it the best. Those of us not scheduled to fly on the 18th are glad because we honestly don’t know what’s going to happen from a flight deck point of view. We understand the operational aspects (i.e. canceled flights and diversions) but in regard to how the plane will react, we have only been provided cursory guidance.

This is not the fault of the operator or even the manufacturer of the aircraft, it was thrown into our laps with very little warning and we are doing the best we can with it. There has been lots of communication from management which is good, they are aware of the problem and are working out the best way to deal with it, but at the end of the day, we are not sure exactly how each type of aircraft is going to respond to improper radio altimeter readings. Safety is definitely at the forefront of everyone's mind.

What about mitigation? What are you hearing as far as how these issues will actually be solved? It seems like it could be expensive in the long run.

The only mitigation that we have is after something happens. We don’t know if this interference will be constant and always happen the same way, at the same airport, in the same position on approach or if they will be random. It’s that unpredictability that is worrisome.

We have been advised on what approaches are allowed and as I said early it’s very restrictive. For any airport with an active 5G NOTAM we are not allowed to fly SA CAT 1, SA CAT 2, CAT 2, or CAT 3 and if there is also a mention of it affecting the RNP (Required Navigation Performance) approaches those are also unavailable.