More Russian Landing Ships Leave The Baltic Sea Amid Growing Fears Of Invasion Of Ukraine

Of course, it remains unclear whether or not the Kremlin will ultimately decide to launch a new military operation targeting Ukraine. At the same time, for weeks, Russia has been building up forces in areas opposite its borders with Ukraine, as well as establishing the kinds of support structures necessary to sustain combat operations for an extended period of time should it choose to do so. There are now fears that Russian forces that are flooding into Belarus, ostensibly for major exercises with that country's military next month, may well actually be heading there to be in position for an upcoming invasion.

"We’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters today.

At the same time, there is the possibility that the Northern Fleet vessels, at least, could be headed back to their homeports. They, along with the others, might be deploying to support other Russian operations, including in and around Syria, or exercises.

It should at least be clear soon whether they are headed north or south, even if their final destination remains uncertain.

