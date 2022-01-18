Russian 747 Cargo Plane Made A Highly Peculiar Roundabout Flight Across Finland

A Russian-operated Boeing 747-8 cargo aircraft recently flew a peculiar route straight through central and southern Finland, during a trip from Moscow to Leipzig in Germany. The reason for the extensive overflight, which was apparently planned in advance and took place over the weekend, is still unknown, but it triggered some alarm in Finland. It comes amid heightened East-West tensions in the continent in general, and especially within the Baltic region. Flight RU675, operated by AirBridgeCargo Airlines, left Moscow on the evening of January 15. Initially heading north toward Murmansk, located at the end of the Barents Sea. The Jumbo Jet then made an abrupt turn to the west, over the White Sea. Normally, the aircraft would take a route altogether further south of the Baltic region. However, its new course took it over central Finland before emerging over the Baltic Sea and then heading on to Leipzig, in eastern Germany. At this stage, we don’t know what, if any cargo was on the plane and the operator has yet to offer a statement.

Flightradar24 The flight path of RU675 as plotted by Flightradar24.

As well as adding significant additional mileage, and around another hour to the flight time, the route apparently took the 747 over the headquarters of the Finnish Air Force, located in Tikkakoski, outside the city of Jyväskylä, as well as a military intelligence unit in the same city. RU675’s detour also took it in apparent close proximity to the military airbase at Halli in central Finland, although this doesn’t currently have any permanently based aircraft.

GOOGLE EARTH Key points of interest involved in the RU675 overflight on January 15.

According to open-source flight data, the aircraft was operating at a cruising altitude of around 28,000 feet for the duration of its flight over Finland. While not low, this is substantially below the normal cruising altitude for the type.

Anna Zvereva/Wikimedia Commons Boeing 747-8HVF VQ-BRH, operated by AirBridge Cargo, was the aircraft involved in the overflight of Finland.

While some observers have suggested that the reasons for the detour could have been nefarious — perhaps an intelligence-gathering mission or a deliberately provocative action — the Finnish Air Force has since said it was notified in advance of the route, providing the following statement:

The flight operated by AirBridgeCargo Airlines on Saturday, January 15, 2022, has sparked public speculation. This is a civil airline that has flown a route in accordance with an approved flight plan. The routes of all civil airlines are approved by the Civil Aviation Authorities in accordance with the normal process. The Air Force is aware of all civil aviation flight plans that will be utilized to create an airspace image. The real-time identified airspace image forms the basis for monitoring and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Finnish airspace. The Air Force constantly monitors Finnish airspace with air surveillance radars and other sensors located throughout the country. Air traffic moving in Finnish airspace must submit a flight plan to the air navigation services controlling civil air traffic and coordinating the use of Finnish airspace, which includes information on the origin, route, destination, and schedule of the flight.

The Finnish Air Force would neither confirm nor deny whether it had scrambled any of its F/A-18C Hornet fighter jets to intercept the Russian cargo plane.

Ilmavoimat A Finnish Air Force F/A-18C releases flares during a nighttime air defense exercise last November.

Nevertheless, the statement from the Finnish Air Force today would seem to quash earlier reports that Flight RU675 was on an “unexpected” route. But even though a flight plan was apparently filed, that doesn’t make it clear what the 747 was doing or why, and Finland's air force has also declined to speculate. Although the flight was apparently not redirected over Finland at short notice, it may still have provided a useful means of testing the reaction of the Finnish Defense Forces to unusual overflights of this kind. With a shared border and no lack of mutual distrust, the Finnish Defense Forces’ response may have been of interest to Russia, which could have pre-positioned airborne intelligence-gathering assets on its side of the border to monitor what happened. Then there is the question of what was actually on board the aircraft or how was it configured. Actually installing surveillance devices aboard commercial flights is not an unprecedented idea by any means. During the Cold War, these kinds of activities were a constant source of concern for both sides, and flights eerily similar to this one did occur with Aeroflot aircraft. Fast forward to today and executing something similar would probably be easier than ever as highly-sensitive electronic surveillance equipment has become increasingly miniaturized with each passing year. That's not to say that was the case for this flight — there is no evidence to back up such a claim at this time — but it is surely something to keep in mind. Meanwhile, the presence of Russian military aircraft in Finnish airspace is not unknown, either. In one notable incident covered by The War Zone, armed Russian Su-27 Flankers supposedly ventured into Finland’s airspace in 2016, and Finnish F/A-18s were scrambled on that occasion to intercept them.

Finnish Government An armed Russian Su-27 Flanker fighter jet photographed from a Finnish F/A-18 that intercepted it, in 2016.