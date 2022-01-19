C-17 Loads Of Anti-Tank Missiles Arrive In Ukraine Courtesy Of The United Kingdom

Officials in the United Kingdom and Germany have pushed back against speculation that there has been some kind of diplomatic disagreement between the two countries over a British airbridge operation that is delivering Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons, or NLAWs, to Ukraine. U.K. Royal Air Force C-17 cargo planes began flying sorties to Boryspil International Airport outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv yesterday, taking a route that appeared designed to avoid German airspace, after British authorities publicly announced the planned arms shipments. This all comes amid simmering concerns that Russia may be planning to launch a new, large-scale military intervention into Ukraine, fears that have sparked anew as Russian troops flood into neighboring Belarus ostensibly for snap exercises next month. German authorities have made clear that they did not ban the British flights from entering their airspace for any reason and U.K. officials had not requested permission to send the C-17s over their country on the way to Ukraine in the first place. This was subsequently confirmed by the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

The exact reason or reasons why all of the RAF C-17 flights to Ukraine that have been tracked online so far, two more of which occurred today, have taken the route that skirts Germany remains unclear. The flight path takes the jets out over the North Sea, before sending them east across Denmark and into the Baltic Sea. From there, they turn southeast and fly through Poland to Ukraine. The aircraft fly back to the United Kingdom on the same route, just in reverse.

ADS-B Exchange Online flight tracking data showing an RAF C-17, with the registration ZZ171, flying back from Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2022. This is the fourth RAF C-17 flight to Ukraine that has been observed since Jan. 17, 2022.

On Twitter, Andy Netherwood, a former RAF C-17 pilot, suggested favorable winds or other weather, as well as a possible desire to avoid having to go through entirely normal procedures to secure approval to fly planeloads of munitions across Germany, might be factors. There also remains the possibility that British and German authorities came to an understanding of some kind before the flights even began about not using the latter country's airspace for these flights over diplomatic sensitivities. The current German government has a complex relationship with Russia, most notably over an increasingly controversial gas pipeline project, called Nord Stream 2, which is now delayed ostensibly over administrative issues. German officials have faced growing pressure to at least threaten to scrap the project entirely if the Kremlin launches a new invasion of Ukraine.

Regardless, the RAF airbridge to Ukraine appears to be continuing steadily into its second day. "We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems," U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told members of the country's parliament yesterday. "A small number of U.K. personnel will also provide early-stage training for a short period of time, within the framework of Operation Orbital before then returning to the United Kingdom." Operational Orbital is the official name of the British military's security assistance mission in Ukraine, which began in 2015 in the aftermath of Russia's seizure of the Crimea region and the Kremlin's subsequent active support for ostensibly local 'separatists' fighting against the government in Kyiv. "Let me be clear: this support is for short-range, and clearly defensive weapons capabilities; they are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia," Wallace continued. "They are to use in self-defense and the UK personnel providing the early-stage training will return to the United Kingdom after completing it." As for what the C-17s are carrying, British authorities did not specified what "anti-armor" weapons they are supplying to the Ukrainian military. It has since been confirmed by Ukrainian officials that aircraft are carrying loads of Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAW) taken from British stocks.

Royal Navy A British Royal Marine firing an NLAW missile.