Famed Aircraft Carrier USS Kitty Hawk Is On Her Final Voyage To The Scrapper's Torch

The former USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) has embarked on its final journey, headed for scrapping at a ship-breaker's facility in Texas after being sold for just one cent. The historic conventionally-powered carrier is taking a long voyage to its final destruction — rounding the South American continent since, at over 280 feet wide, it’s too large to pass through the Panama Canal.

The Kitty Hawk’s roughly 16,000-mile journey began on January 15, when it departed a foggy Naval Station Bremerton in Washington state. Nicknamed the “Battle Cat,” the carrier was maneuvered out of the harbor by tugboats, which will eventually bring it to Brownsville, Texas, for scrapping, via the Strait of Magellan, which forms a natural passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The entire voyage could take upward of 130 days. The Kitty Hawk was sold together with USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) — which is in a subclass of its own and represented a slight improvement over the Kitty Hawk design — for the same once-cent price tag.

U.S. Navy/Communication Specialist Seaman Kyle D. Gahlau The USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) and other American and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships transit together at the end of the maritime component of the U.S.-Japan exercise Keen Sword in the Philippine Sea in 2007.

The scrapyard, International Shipbreaking Ltd was previously responsible for breaking up three other Bremerton-based carriers: USS Ranger (CV-61), USS Independence (CV-62), and USS Constellation (CV-64). Once dismantled, the contractor will sell the warship’s scrap steel, iron, and various non-ferrous metal ores. Ahead of this, the Kitty Hawk underwent a process of hull-cleaning in dry dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, to remove marine life. After this procedure, the requirement to move the carrier to Texas became more urgent, since the ‘biofouling’ would return before long, requiring further attention. Due to environmental concerns, and an agreement with the local Suquamish Tribe, it was not possible to undertake the same anti-fouling treatment in Bremerton.

QUILLC VIA WIKIMEDIA The ex-Kitty Hawk seen at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in 2017.

“As hard as life was on this ship, it’s part of my history,” Navy veteran Corey Urband told the Kitsap Sun. “While most people were graduating from high school and college, I was 30 feet below the waterline, halfway around the world from home,” he recalled, reflecting on his time as a machinist’s mate on the carrier. Urband was among the thousands of officers and enlisted crew who operated the Kitty Hawk at any given time. While the three carriers in the class, of which Kitty Hawk was the lead ship, were a significant improvement over the Forrestal class vessels, Kitty Hawk, Constellation (CV-64), and America (CV-66) — as well as the unique John F. Kennedy (CV-67) — were eventually eclipsed by the Navy’s nuclear-powered supercarriers, starting with the one-off USS Enterprise, and then the prolific Nimitz class. Nevertheless, the Kitty Hawk featured some novel features, including escalators for the crew, one forward and one aft, and possibly a third escalator to take high-ranking officers between the lower decks and the ship’s bridge. You can read more about this unusual system in this previous article. You can read all about what it was like serving aboard the Kitty Hawk in this past special feature of ours.

When completed, the Kitty Hawk cost $264 million in 1961 money, equivalent to around $2.5 billion in 2021. The carrier’s hull had been laid by the New York Shipbuilding Corporation in 1956 and was commissioned in 1961 at Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. For its first operational cruise, between August and November 1961, the carrier embarked two squadrons of F8U-2/2N Crusader fighter jets, one squadron each of A4D-2N Skyhawk light attack jets, AD-6/AD-7 Skyraider propeller-driven light attack aircraft, and A3D-2 Skywarrior heavy attack jets, plus detachments of WF-2 Tracer airborne early warning aircraft, F8U-1P Crusader reconnaissance jets, and HUP-2 Retriever plane-guard helicopters.

U.S. Navy Two U.S. Navy F-4B Phantom IIs escort a Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber as it passes over the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk (CVA-63) in January 1963.

Two years later, in 1963, “Battle Cat” was involved in the first of a series of experiments that involved launching the U-2 spy plane from a carrier deck. Thereafter, the Kitty Hawk saw combat service during Vietnam, receiving the Presidential Unit Citation for action during the Tet Offensive. In 1972, while on Yankee Station off the coast of North Vietnam, racial tensions aboard the ship spilled over into a riot, injuring as many as 60 sailors. The incident led to the UPWARD (Understanding Personal Worth and Racial Dignity) program, an early action to raise racial awareness, promoted by Admiral Elmo R Zumwalt.