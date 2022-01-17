Drones Suspected In Yemeni Rebels' Multi-Target Attack On UAE (Updated)

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have, for what appears to be the first time ever, acknowledged an attack inside their country, possibly involving drones, by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. They have also declared their right to retaliate and said that those responsible will be held accountable. The Houthis had already claimed responsibility for causing explosions in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi, that killed three people and injured six more. UAE officials had earlier said that two separate explosions in the vicinity of a depot belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company triggered a fire, which then caused three fuel tanker trucks to blow up. A separate fire was also reported at a construction site near Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“The cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas,” according to the country's official news agency, which also insisted that there was was "no significant damage" as a result. Houthi officials have indicated that missile units, as well as those who employ drones, took part in this operation, suggesting that it might have involved multiple types of weapons. Details remain limited on exactly how these attacks were carried out. "We condemn the Houthi militia's targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today," a subsequent statement from the UAE Foreign Ministry said. "The terrorist militia has carried out a cowardly act to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives."

"We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable," the statement added. "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation." "We condemn in the strongest of words the cowardly terror attack that targeted Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE," Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its own statement earlier in the day. "The kingdom also points out that this terror attack which the Houthi militia is behind reconfirms the danger that this terror group poses and its threat to the security, peace and stability in the region and the world."

This official attribution is significant. The Houthis have claimed to have launched a number of drone attacks on targets in the UAE since at least 2018, but authorities there have denied those incidents occurred. In 2019, the Yemeni group released a video, that it said proved their claim of having struck Abu Dhabi International Airport with a 'suicide drone' the previous July, but the footage could not be independently verified. That clip, seen below, has been circulating on social media today with erroneous claims that it from this latest incident.

There would certainly seem to be a concern that this incident could be the beginning of a similarly regular campaign of attacks by the Houthis on targets in the UAE, including major cities, many of which are popular international tourist destinations. "Operations like this will continue so long as the offensive and blockade continue and it will encompass strategic targets," Ali Al Qhoom, who is a member of the Houthi's political bureau, wrote on Twitter, as seen below. "These operations will happen within the context of a legitimate response to the crimes and attacks of the UAE in Yemen."

The UAE has been an important part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen since that conflict began in 2015. However, the country had significantly scaled back its operations against the Iranian-backed group in 2019, focusing more on tackling Al Qaeda-linked terrorists and other groups in Yemen amid reports of a possible rapprochement with the regime in Tehran. Just in December 2021, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior national security advisor to the ostensible ruler of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran. At the same time, UAE-backed forces in Yemen recently joined a new major offensive against the Houthis, indicating that the Emiratis may be returning to a more active role in the campaign there. The Houthis also continue to hold a UAE-flagged ship that they seized earlier this month, accusing it of being used to move military materiel in support of the Saudi-led coalition. Saudi Arabian officials said that the vessel had been on a simple transport mission to bring home vehicles and other equipment back from a disused military hospital on an island in the Arabian Sea.

There have been no reports of attacks outside of Abu Dhabi so far. No pictures or video have emerged yet showing the wreckage of any drones or missiles, which could be used to help identify what specific types might have been employed. However, these claims, whether substantiated or not, are very similar to those surrounding the unprecedented drone and missile strikes on oil-related infrastructure in Saudi Arabia in 2019, many of which were borne out. The Houthis took responsibility for those attacks, though the United States blamed Iran directly for carrying them out. It remains to be seen what further details about the Houthis attacks in the UAE, and evidence to support them, might emerge in the coming days and weeks. "The armed forces [the Houthis] warn foreign companies, citizens, and the residents of the UAE enemy state that they will not hesitate the expand the bank of targets to include more important sites and facilities during the coming period, [and] that they should stay away from vital sites and facilities for their own safety," Sare'e's statement added. "[The] UAE will be an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues." In the meantime, there have already been reports that the Saudi-led coalition has launched airstrikes against targets in Yemen's capital Sana'a in response to the attacks in the UAE.

Separately, Bloomberg has now reported that the UAE is pushing the United States to formally put the Houthis back on a list of designated international terrorist groups. Last year, President Joe Biden's administration 'de-listed' the Houthis as part of a renewed push to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Yemen. That decision came around a month after outgoing President Donald Trump's administration had put the group on the U.S. government's official list of foreign terrorist organizations in the first place. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com