Mysterious Drone Incursions Confirmed Over Sweden's Nuclear Facilities

Swedish law enforcement officials have confirmed that unidentified drones have been seen in the airspace over multiple nuclear power facilities early in the evening of Friday, January 14. An investigation has been launched by Sweden’s National Operations Department (NOA), but so far no suspects have been identified. The Swedish Police Authority say the drones were seen over two separate nuclear facilities: one in the city of Forsmark and another over Oskarshamn. There are reports that a third nuclear facility at Ringhals had similar incursions, but Swedish police have yet to confirm that drones were in fact seen there. According to Reuters, the facility at Forsmark is the nation’s largest producer of energy.

Wikimedia Commons/Robin Root A reactor at the Forsmark Nuclear Power Plant.

According to the official website of Sweden’s Swedish Police Authority, Polisen.se, the NOA oversees national-level investigations and operations and is the “national point of contact for the Swedish Security Service, the Swedish Armed Forces, and the National Defence Radio Establishment, and is responsible for managing sensitive information relating to terrorism and signals intelligence.” Swedish TV station TV2 reports the drone seen at Forsmark was thought to be “a larger model that can withstand wind as it blew hard in the area.” The drone was first seen by a guard as it hovered over the facility before heading away east towards the island of Gräsö. Authorities reportedly used helicopters to try to locate the alleged drone, but were unsuccessful.

Google Maps Forsmark and Oskarshamn are both on the east coast of the province of Uppland, Sweden.

Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT posted a video filmed by a motorist reportedly showing a drone over the Ringhals nuclear power plant, but that alleged incursion remains unconfirmed by Swedish authorities. The 27-second video appears to show a bright single point of light in the sky, but little can be made of it.

SVT Screencap A screen capture of a video posted by Swedish TV broadcaster SVT alleging to show a drone above the Ringhals nuclear facility.

The drone incursions come on the heels of an announcement by Sweden’s Lieutenant General Michael Claesson, Chief of Joint Operations for the Swedish Armed Forces, that the nation would be bolstering its visible military presence on the island of Gotland in response to increasing numbers of Russian landing craft passing through the Baltic Sea. Gotland lies some 230 miles to the south of the nuclear facility at Forsmark and just around 200 miles from Kaliningrad, the headquarters of Russia's Baltic Fleet. This location close to a Russian Navy enclave makes it a strategically vital location for Sweden’s naval presence in the Baltic. Sweden installed an updated ground-to-air missile defense system on the island in 2019.

Wikimedia Commons/BS Four Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicles during an exercise on Gotland in 2005.