The F-22 Raptor Could Finally Get The Infrared Sensor It Was Originally Promised

The U.S. Air Force has finally kicked off plans to integrate an infrared search and track sensor, or IRST, capability on its stealthy F-22 Raptor air dominance fighter. Under the Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program, the F-22 was originally planned to have an IRST, a sensor that provides a significant capability to detect and track other aircraft at long ranges, including stealthy ones, that is totally passive and immune to electronic warfare, but it was ultimately dropped on cost grounds. Now, the service is at least looking at ways to insert the capability back into the jet. One of the items in a document newly released under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program calls for submissions related to an apparent new IRST capability for the F-22, among other new upgrade requirements.

U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Luke Kitterman A pilot assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, exits an F-22 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during a deployment in 2015.

“The F-22 Program Office is seeking novel hardware and software solutions that provide long-range infrared sensing and object detection capabilities,” the document states. If a contractor is able to develop a product that meets the requirement, the Air Force will evaluate it, with the intention of integrating it on the fighter. In the same document, the Air Force also calls upon industry for potential solutions for the following F-22 requirements: cyber intrusion detection and prevention, predictive maintenance, synthetic data generation, sensor fusion, improved sensing (radar), manned-unmanned teaming, pilot-assisted autonomy, alternative navigation to GPS, Scorpion helmet-mounted display, Red Air threat replication application, optimized intercept, real-time debriefing (basic fighter maneuvers), and combat ID. The F-22 Program Office says it may also consider funding other areas not outlined above.

As mentioned, the original F-22 was to feature an advanced IRST at a time when this kind of technology was rare among Western fighter designs. Yet when the pre-production F-22 Raptor emerged it lacked an IRST. The sensor was one of a number of capabilities, including side-looking airborne radar (SLAR) arrays that would have been located on the sides of the jet’s diamond-shaped nose, that fell victim to budget-trimming measures early on in the program.

As to how an IRST sensor might be integrated into today’s F-22, this certainly poses a challenge. Adding an external pod would disrupt the Raptor’s carefully managed low-observable qualities. Installing the sensor internally is a possibility, although it would also likely involve a significant rework that could have to consider the impact of the changes on the aircraft’s overall radar signature. Then there is the question of whether the internal space that was previously allocated for the IRST, plus sufficient cooling, is even still available, with a succession of in-service upgrades meaning that these areas are very much at a premium. Back in 2017, Ken Merchant, who was then Lockheed’s vice president for the F-22 program, told Air Force Magazine that “we really don’t have the real estate” to fit an internal IRST in the jet, at least in an installation comparable to the Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS) in the F-35.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Christopher Callaway The low-drag, stealthy EOTS is integrated into the F-35’s fuselage behind a sapphire window and is linked to the jet’s integrated central computer through a high-speed fiber-optic interface.

“We’re looking at other options,” Merchant said at the time, but he was unable to provide more details due to classification. One option might be to integrate an IRST-like capability into one of the F-22’s existing sensors, that being the AN/AAR-56 Missile Launch Detection system, or MLD. This system currently provides the Raptor pilot with 360-degree detection of both airborne and surface-launched guided missile threats. Mounted on the skin of the aircraft, the MLD system consists of a network of optical components and assemblies, including six sensors set behind low-observable windows. The AN/AAR-56 is a relatively little-known system on the F-22 and the exact nature of its capabilities remains unclear, although it likely has some latetent austere IRST-like capability. However, the system is very mature and new components based on the latest technology could potentially introduce a more extensive infrared search and track function, meaning it would be able to track multiple aircraft and missile targets beyond visual range. Still, the AN/AAR-56’s apertures are tiny, and even with the latest sensor technology, updating the system for longer-range infrared detection and tracking capabilities would result in a different level of capability compared to what's offered via a dedicated advanced IRST. That being said, the system is already endemic to every Raptor and it would provide a 360-degree sphere of coverage, which a traditional IRST cannot. In fact, upgrading the F-22's MLD would be a great compliment to a full-up IRST.

USAF You can see one of the F-22's MLD apertures above the nose, right below the canopy. The small diamond shapes on either side of the lower nose are also MLD apertures.