Spaceship-Like Electric Aircraft 'Alice' Prepares For Its First Flight In These Awesome Images

Eviation’s out-of-this-world-looking all-electric aircraft Alice was out in the open this week as it underwent engine testing leading up to its first flight. According to its manufacturer, the “world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft” could take to the skies after just several days’ more testing. Alice was spotted this week at Arlington Municipal Airport (KAWO), north of Seattle, Washington, where it performed engine testing in preparation for upcoming high-speed taxi tests. Aviation photographer Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren of JDL Multimedia snapped some great images of Alice as it went about its ground-testing preparations, which The War Zone subsequently obtained.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, JDLMultimedia

Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay told FLYING Magazine on Monday that while the company doesn’t want to commit to a first flight date yet, he feels they are only “five to six [nice weather] testing days away from starting the flight campaign.” According to Global Aviation Resource, however, the tests did not go well. The site reported that the plane's second engine refused to start during this week's test, triggering a shutdown of the first engine. Bar-Yohay released a video on Twitter of a separate low-speed taxi test conducted in December 2021 featuring a caption that compared Eviation’s efforts with the Wright Brothers’ first powered flight in 1903.

An early configuration of Alice made its first appearance at the Paris Air Show in 2019, at which time the company claimed the aircraft could reduce carrier maintenance and operating costs by up to 70%. Eviation’s all-electric aircraft features a fly-by-wire system made by Honeywell and is powered by high-energy-density batteries that feed two tail-mounted 640-kilowatt magni650 motors manufactured by MagniX that push five-bladed propellers, which will hopefully give the plane a maximum cruise speed of 250 knots. In its ‘commuter’ configuration, seen in these recent engine tests, the aircraft can accommodate nine passengers and a crew of two. Eviation is also planning an ‘executive’ configuration that seats six passengers in larger, more luxurious seating, and a “cargo” configuration that includes forward and aft doors offering access to a 450-cubic-foot, temperature-controlled continuous cargo bay.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, JDL Multimedia

Alice is designed to boast a maximum range of 440 nautical miles and carry a maximum payload of 2,500 pounds. Alice’s total maximum take-off weight is 16,500 pounds, and its service ceiling is around 32,200 feet. The company claims Alice requires just 30 minutes of charging time per flight hour, meaning it could be recharged while unloading and loading cargo or passengers. The now-refined Alice airframe features a T-tail, high aspect ratio straight wings with winglets, and unique front-facing propellers mounted on nacelles that attach to the aircraft's empennage via aft-mounted pylons. The aircraft's domed-shaped fuselage features a sleek, highly elongated design giving Alice an almost spaceship-like appearance. The overall design is clearly highly optimized for efficiency, something every electric aircraft will need to strive for in order to overcome the technology's current limitations.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, JDL Multimedia