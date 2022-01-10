Kazakhstani Troops Caught Wearing Unsanctioned Blue U.N. Peacekeeping Helmets During Crackdown

Vladimir Tretyakov, a photographer working for Kazakh news outlet Novosti Kazakhstana , took the photographs of members of this dedicated peacekeeping force, known as the Kazakhstan Battalion (KAZBAT), manning checkpoints in the country's largest city of Almaty on Jan. 6, 2022. That was a day after the largest protests in years against Kazakhstan's dictatorial regime, triggered by a hike in state-subsidized fuel prices and further exacerbated by other long-standing grievances, morphed into major civil unrest across the country.

Authorities in Kazakhstan have drawn new criticism over their crackdown on anti-government protesters after pictures emerged showing members of the country's security forces wearing blue helmets emblazoned with the acronym "UN." The United Nations has since expressed concern over the use of personnel wearing these helmets, who are assigned to U.N.-backed Kazakhstani peacekeeping unit, for internal security missions. U.N. and Kazakhstani officials have both confirmed that the international body has not sanctioned any peacekeeping mission in the country, though a Russian-led security bloc has been in the process of sending thousands of troops to this Central Asian country ostensibly for that purpose.

KAZBAT members were seen in the pictures, seen above and below in this story, armed with Soviet-designed AK-series assault rifles and PK-type light machine guns , as well as riot control grenades. The exact type of grenades is unclear, but the box personnel are seen grabbing them from appears to be marked either or RG3-60KD or RGZ-60KD in Cyrillic. A similar-looking RGK-60KD grenade , which contains a flash-bang stun element and a chemical irritant, can be found on the website of Rosoboronexport, Russia's official state arms broker.

A close-up of a box of riot control grenades seen in one of the pictures of KAZBAT members deployed on the streets of Almaty during the recent unrest.

At least one U.S.-made 4x4 Humvee light tactical vehicle is seen in the photographs, as well. This is not the first time these vehicles, which were provided as part of American military aid packages years ago, have reportedly been employed to help quell civil unrest in the country. Personnel from KAZBAT, which was first created in 2000, have trained with U.S. military personnel , as well as those from other NATO member countries , in the past, among others, as part of ensuring that force is properly qualified to support U.N. missions.

"We have conveyed our concern to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan on this issue," a U.N. spokesperson told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), a U.S. government-funded media outlet in response to questions about the pictures, according to a story published today. They also made clear that this organization has not authorized a peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan.

"United Nations troop and police contributing countries are to use the UN insignia only when they are performing their mandated tasks as UN peacekeepers, in the context of their deployment within a United Nations peacekeeping operation as mandated by the UN Security Council," that same spokesperson added in their statement.

RFE/RL separately reached out to a representative of Kazakhstan's armed forces in Almaty, who said these individuals had been deployed without any official sanction from the United Nations and with the mission of "guarding strategic objects, airports, and governmental buildings." That same individual said that half of KAZBAT is in Kazakhstan, while the other half is currently deployed to Libya. That latter point appears to be a mistake on that spokesperson's part, confusing Libya for Lebanon, where Kazakh peacekeepers have been working alongside their counterparts from India since 2018. There is no U.N. peacekeeping mission in Libya at present, though the international body does maintain a political mission in that country.

Whether or not any KAZBAT personnel are still supporting internal security operations in Almaty or anywhere else in Kazakhstan is unclear. It's also not clear whether putting these troops on the streets with their blue helmets was some kind of attempt to falsely suggest that the United Nations was involved or simply a reflection of a haphazard rush to deploy additional security forces. The members of this battalion, which are drawn from the country's airborne forces, would certainly be among the better trained, equipped, and paid members of Kazakhstan's military, and have been deemed more effective and politically reliable as a result.

The video below shows KAZBAT personnel during riot control training as part of the U.S.-led Exercise Steppe Eagle 2014.