Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln's American Flag Got Snagged On Its Radar As It Left Port

It's unclear if there was any significant damage or other impacts from this incident. In the video, the radar is seen still stationary as the carrier passes into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern California, but it is hard to see if the flag is still wrapped around the base. The AN/SPS-48, which had been rotating earlier on, is also stopped at that point. Powerful military and even some civilian ship radars are often switched off as a general rule when close to shore due to safety and health concerns. The War Zone has reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information about exactly what occurred.

One reply to @WarshipCam's posting of the video on Twitter pointed out that if the flag was not eventually raised as the carrier left port that this might have raised concerns among any particularly superstitious sailors on board.