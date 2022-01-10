Russia’s Su-34 Fullback Strike Jet Is The King Of Hauling Gas

The Russian Aerospace Forces’ Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback strike aircraft, also known by its nickname ‘Hellduck,’ is pretty much an anomaly among military aircraft in production today, with a mission profile that’s close to unique and in many ways a hangover from the Cold War. One aspect that’s notably impressive about the platypus-nosed jet is its ability to carry a staggeringly large amount of fuel for a tactical jet, leading to some potentially very long-range missions, even without aerial refueling. It truly is the king of the fast jets when it comes to how much gas it can lug into the air. While the Su-34 is, at the DNA level, a member of the Flanker family of fighters, and while it retains a secondary air-to-air capability, its direct origins are as a dedicated strike aircraft — or a tactical bomber in Russian terminology. Studies for a strike-optimized development of the Su-27 Flanker began as early as 1977, with the aim of using as much of the fighter’s airframe as possible but combining it with specialized navigation/attack avionics.

Pavel Adzhigildaev Su-34 shot from below showing its massive external fuel tank.

With the production of the Su-24 Fencer variable-geometry strike and reconnaissance aircraft in full flow, the strike Flanker remained a low priority until 1986, when what was then known as the Su-27IB (Istrebitel-Bombardirovshchik, or fighter-bomber) was launched. This would incorporate the Sh141 attack radar that was being developed for the stillborn Sukhoi T-60S strike aircraft, a much bigger aircraft that was closer in concept to the Tu-22M Backfire. With that decision, the Su-27IB, later redesignated the Su-34, was earmarked as the successor to the Su-24 under the program codename Furor. The aircraft retained much of the Su-27’s airframe, and its engines, but incorporated a much-revised forward fuselage with side-by-side seating for the pilot and the navigator/weapons system operator in an armored compartment. Other major changes included an enlarged tail ‘sting’ projecting out from behind the engines.

Dmitry Chushkin/Wikimedia Commons A Su-34 taxis at Voronezh Air Base. Note the fuel tank in the tunnel between the engines.

The aircraft that the Su-34 was intended to replace, the Su-24, was often described in the West as being a Soviet counterpart to the F-111. In reality, in terms of its range, it was far closer to the Tornado IDS. Flying at low level and at 745 miles per hour, with two drop tanks plus weapons, Soviet war planners expected the Su-24 to have a combat radius of only around 370 miles, according to information from Russian aerospace researcher and historian Stefan Büttner. In a nuclear strike role, with two freefall bombs, the operational combat radius was expected to be increased to around 480 miles. In a time of heightened tensions, Su-24s would have been moved from their bases in Poland and Hungary would have been forward-deployed to East Germany and Czechoslovakia.

Rob Schleiffert/WIkimedia Commons A former Soviet, now Russian, Su-24M strike aircraft during a visit from its Polish base to Berlin, for the ILA aerospace exhibition, in June 1992.