This Footage Of Jet-Powered Coyote Drones Obliterating Other Drones Is Incredible

Some version of the Coyote was forward deployed to an undisclosed location aboard the Marine Corps’ Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) Counter-UAS system, but it’s unclear how widespread its usage has been or if that particular system is still in use. The Army was planning to send its own JLTV-based M-LIDS featuring the Raytheon Coyote to an unnamed forward deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

This is particularly interesting given that separate video footage appeared online earlier this week that shows two 'suicide drones' being shot down as they approach Ain Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, which hosts U.S. forces. A Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) system, which is armed with a 20mm Vulcan cannon, brings down one of the explosive-laden unmanned aircraft. An unknown physical interceptor explodes near the other drone.

The interceptor in that video footage, seen in the Tweet below, is visible briefly flying at a relatively low speed and with a level flight profile that is very reminiscent of the Coyote's mode of operation as seen in Raytheon’s newly released footage. The explosive pattern of that unknown interceptor, and the proximity at which it detonates to the target, are also somewhat similar to what we have now seen with regards to the Coyote Block 2+.