Bunker Talk: Let’s Talk About The Things We Did Or Didn't Cover This Week
It's been 2022 for a whole week. What's on your mind?
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did or whatever else grabs your interest. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The caption to this week's top shot reads:
A member of the 321st Strategic Missile Wing works at a control panel inside a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silo.
The picture, from the U.S. National Archives, was taken on June 15, 1983, at a time of extraordinary nuclear tension between the Soviet Union and the United States. Just a few months later, in September, Soviet early-warning radars erroneously reported that four U.S. nuclear missiles were inbound, and only the courage of Soviet missile officer Stanislav Petrov prevented a "retaliatory" strike from being launched. You can read more about Petrov in his obituary from 2017. Here's hoping 2022 doesn't bring us any moments quite as terrifying.
