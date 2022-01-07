Check Out This New Rendering Of Boeing's Hypersonic Aircraft Design

Boeing, among others, has been working on advanced turbine-based combined cycle (TBCC) engine configurations that blend ramjets or scramjets with more traditional jet turbines. The latter engines can then provide propulsion at lower speeds. Reliable TBCC engines that can be produced at scale and at reasonable costs are seen as a key enabler for future viable hypersonic aircraft designs that could take off and land using existing runway infrastructure.

In 2016, former Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said it would take around $1 billion to produce a fighter jet-sized reusable hypersonic demonstrator aircraft. Boeing's Valkyrie concept was widely seen as a direct response to Lockheed Martin's unusually public discussion between 2016 and 2017 about a proposed unmanned reusable hypersonic military aircraft, called the SR-72, that would be capable of carrying out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and strike missions. There are strong indications of significant progress in the development of advanced scramjet technology since then.

"We won’t speculate on future USG requirements for this technology," Boeing said in a statement to The War Zone when asked if its latest hypersonic concept was aimed at any U.S. government requirements, such as the U.S. Air Force's Project Mayhem. Details about Mayhem, which you can read more about here, remain limited, but it is linked to work on TBCC engines and is seeking hypersonic aircraft demonstrators with ISR and strike capabilities.

Boeing Research & Technology is publicly known to be involved in at least one commercial hypersonic aircraft venture, though its Australian branch. That project, which it is working on with Hypersonix Launch Systems, also based in Australia, is focused on the development of a mothership aircraft capable of serving as a flying platform for launching payloads into space.