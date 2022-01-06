British Frigate HMS Northumberland Hit A Russian Submarine With Its Towed Sonar In 2020

The 2020 collision was first revealed in a recent episode of the television show Warship: Life At Sea , which is now in its third season on Channel 5 in the United Kingdom. The show, in general, offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations of an actual Royal Navy warship.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has confirmed that a towed sonar array trailing behind the Royal Navy's Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland collided with a Russian Navy submarine in the North Atlantic Ocean two years ago. Both vessels were reportedly damaged in the incident, which appears to be the first of its kind, at least that we know about, since the end of the Cold War.

The show is not readily available to viewers outside of the United Kingdom, but the second episode is said to include a segment where 5,400-ton-displacement Northumberland is described by British media outlets as a 'playing cat-and-mouse game' with an unspecified Russian submarine. "Television footage captures the moment crew onboard HMS Northumberland sound the alarm, shouting 'what the hell was that,' 'shit,' 'what the f*** have I just hit' as the boat crashes into its towed array sonar," according to a report from The Times newspaper in the United Kingdom. "It is believed to be the first time such an incident has been documented and made public," that same story adds. This would appear, however, to only refer to incidents since the collapse of the Soviet Union. British and Soviet naval vessels, including submarines, are known to have hit each other during the Cold War. “In late 2020 a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in a statement given to multiple outlets. "The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defense of the United Kingdom."

Northumberland is one of a number of Type 23 frigates that were retrofitted some years ago with the improved Type 2087 towed sonar array, which is a Low Frequency Active (LFAS) type, but that can be operated in active and passive modes. You can read more about how modern warships use towed and other types of sonar arrays to hunt for enemy submarines here.

Crown Copyright The Royal Navy's Carrier Strike Group 21, with the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at center.