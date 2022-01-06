Air Force's Small Telescope Tech Will Help Detect Enemy Satellites Sneaking Up On Friendly Ones

The once-classified Starfire Optical Range still conducts secretive satellite tracking and anti-satellite work in addition to its public work in astronomy. According to an AFRL fact sheet, the site facility "operates one of the world’s premier telescopes capable of tracking low-earth orbiting satellites." Dr. Jack Drummond, a Starfire astronomer, says that refining advanced imaging methods such as those used to view 22 Kalliope’s moon, Linus, could help not only in viewing celestial objects but also in detecting satellites in Earth’s orbit.

“The reason we even look at the asteroids at the [Starfire Optical Range] is because they are a good proxy for manmade satellite observations,” Drummond told the Albequerque Journal last year. “Nobody wants to be near each other’s satellites. We can’t tell two satellites to get together. Instead, we look at asteroids and their moons. It’s a perfect analogy, a perfect proxy.”

Tracking smaller, more maneuverable satellites in low-Earth orbit has become a priority for the Pentagon as attacks on American satellites have ramped up in recent years. Late last year, Space Force’s second in command, Gen. David Thompson, stated that America’s space assets are under attack “every single day” from electronic warfare and directed-energy attacks. The optical technologies used at Kirtland very well could fit into the Space Force's mission of protecting American satellites from space-based threats. Telescopes that can detect small adversary-controlled satellites in close proximity to U.S.-operated satellites will be an essential situational awareness and early warning capability aimed at defending American satellites against attacks, both destructive and non-destructive.