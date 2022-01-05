Korean F-35 Fighters Grounded After 'Major Systems Malfunction' Leads To Belly Landing

South Korea has grounded its fleet of F-35A stealth fighters, pending a full investigation into an accident yesterday, in which one of the jets was forced to make a belly landing during a training mission. The pilot was uninjured, but initial accounts suggest that the emergency was caused by a “major systems malfunction” that prevented the landing gear from being deployed. Defense ministry sources in Seoul confirmed the grounding order today, an unnamed defense official stating that “with the investigation underway, the entire [F-35] fleet is suspended from flying.” Earlier reports had spoken of “avionics system issues,” although the latest wording sounds, at least superficially, to suggest a more comprehensive problem onboard the jet. The jet is one of at least 30 examples of the type to have been delivered to Korea to date.

U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. A Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A pilot prepares for a training mission at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

Shin Ok-chul, the vice chief of staff of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF), meanwhile told a parliamentary hearing that the F-35 had been flying at low altitude when the pilot heard a series of bangs, prompting him to check the aircraft’s systems. “All systems had stopped working except flight controls and the engine,” Shin said, at which point the pilot made the decision to remain with the aircraft and attempt a belly landing at Seosan Air Base in the western province of South Chungcheong, at 12:51 PM local time on Jan. 4. Alerted to the emergency, firefighters at the base doused the runway with foam, to reduce the risk of fire when the jet touched down. So far, however, there is no indication of the extent of the damage sustained, and no photos of the incident have become available. It’s not clear currently if the jet was operating from Seosan Air Base at the time of the incident, or whether it recovered there while flying from its home station of Cheongju, in the central province of North Chungcheong.

GOOGLE EARTH The locations of Seosan and Cheongju Air Bases.

As far as is known, this is the first time a belly landing has been attempted in a Joint Strike Fighter. Emergency recovery is a challenge for any aircraft, but is not entirely uncommon, especially for high-performance fighters. However, in the case of the F-35, or other stealth designs, a belly landing can be particularly problematic given the sensitive nature of their coatings and the tight tolerances of their construction. On the other hand, even the results of a stealth fighter skidding along a runway can be made good, as evidenced by the recent completion of the effort to return a seriously damaged U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor to service. However, the process can be long — nearly four years in the F-22 example — and costly. The grounding order is not surprising given the apparent nature of the problems that the pilot faced before the belly landing, and it’s clear that the ROKAF will want to know exactly what was responsible for what sounds like a significant systems anomaly.