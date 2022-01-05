A Falcon 7X Business Jet Just Flew Through Star Wars Canyon Like A Fighter

Here are the direct Facebook video links if the embedded videos don't load above. He also took some stunning photos, previews of which can be seen below. We will update the post when he has fully processed the images.

Here is what McGreevy knows about the mission and a bit about his experience shooting it:

"It was easily 20 passes in two sessions, in the AM and PM. I was told it's going to be a promo video for the new jet. They flew the crew's families out on it and they were on top of the hill watching. The kids and wives of the pilots were there. The jet flew into Inyokern Airport near China Lake from New Jersey."

Flightaware.com/Google Maps The route of one of the photo sorties.

The aircraft that was the star of the mission was a Falcon 7X manufactured in 2019 and flying under the registration N8X. It is owned by the Dassault Falcon Jet Corp and registered in Little Ferry, New Jersey. This appears to be the official regional sales office for Dassault. While military aircraft have been restricted from flying through the canyon, it appears that civilian aircraft can still do so. We have heard about small private aircraft doing it from time to time since the crash, but nothing like a long-range business jet blasting through it at high speed.

Thanks to the Cinejet, which you can read all about in this past article of ours, we will likely get the most incredible video ever taken of an aircraft flying through the canyon, and there have been some pretty wild videos already. It is a real treat to see video and images like this again after years of nothing of the sort coming from the canyon. The fact that it will result in an unprecedented video in terms of angle and type of aircraft depicted is just icing on the cake. A huge thanks to Christopher McGreevy for sharing his experience with him. Make sure you follow him on Instagram here.