Boeing Reveals New Hypersonic Aircraft Model Evolved From Previous Valkyrie Concept

We don't know what exactly prompted Boeing to debut its updated hypersonic aircraft concept now. The company's unveiling of its hypersonic concept at the AIAA event in 2018, which was dubbed Valkyrie, was seen as a response from the company to Lockheed Martin's unusually public pitching at the time of its own proposed advanced hypersonic military aircraft called the SR-72. The SR-72 was billed as a potential spiritual successor to Lockheed's SR-71 Blackbird supersonic spy plane that could also carry out strike missions.

The appearance of Boeing's hypersonic aircraft model at the AIAA conference interestingly follows the Air Force's release of more information about Project Mayhem. Details about this effort are still limited, but it is becoming clear that the core focus is on the development of hypersonic aircraft capable of performing strike and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, as you can read more about here.

Of course, Boeing has a long history of interest in such designs for various applications, including as high-speed airliners and as platforms to conduct different kinds of military missions. This is not the first time Boeing has explored the idea of a reusable hypersonic platform for launching payloads into space, as an alternative to traditional space launch rockets, either.