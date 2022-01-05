Army Green Berets Brought Out Their Newest Sniper Rifle For A Celebrity Shoot-Off

One of Barrett's Mk 22 Mod 0 Advanced Sniper Rifles, the U.S. special operations community's newest sniper rifle, has made one of its first public appearances at a recent Celebrity Tactical Challenge held at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. While most of the official photos from the event show individuals firing Glock pistols and AR-15/M16 pattern carbines in typical configurations used by Army special operations forces, one set of images shows actor Mark Valley firing a Mk 22. The first of these guns only began heading to operational Army Special Forces units last year.

The 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge took place at the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's (JFKSWCS) Miller Training Complex on December 16, 2021, but the Army just released photos from it today. Mark Valley, best known for his role on the television show Boston Legal and who also played a C-130 pilot in the 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty, a dramatization of the hunt for and ultimate killing of Osama Bin Laden at his compound in Pakistan in 2011, was one of twelve celebrities who took part.