Watch These Russian Su-30 Fighter Jets Fire Eight Air-To-Air Missiles Simultaneously

The launch of an air-to-air missile from a fighter jet is normally a pretty impressive sight, especially when we have the chance to watch from the cockpit as the weapon streaks off its pylon and races toward the target. A two-ship flight of fighters each launching a missile can be more spectacular still, but the Russian Aerospace Forces have taken things up a notch with the very rare launch of eight missiles almost simultaneously from four Flanker multirole fighters.

The footage was posted to the Russian Telegram messaging site today by a user named Fighterbomber, some of whose material we’ve also looked at in the past. The video, which is linked here, was taken from the cockpit of another Flanker-series jet, but we don’t know exactly where or when. It shows a formation of four Russian Aerospace Forces twin-seat Su-30SM Flanker aircraft. Each launches a pair of air-to-air missiles, which appear to be infrared-homing R-73 (AA-11 Archer) or R-74 series weapons. A weapon of the same type is seen on an underwing station in the pilot’s mirror of the camera-equipped Flanker.

TELEGRAM SCREENCAP A single R-73 or R-74 missile is seen in one of the rear-view mirrors on the canopy rail of a Flanker fighter.

The commentary supplied with the video offers little in the way of detail, but suggests the missiles were fired at an M6 target, a bomb-like device dropped from another aircraft before descending slowly under a parachute. It then presents an infrared or radio-frequency target that can be engaged by air-launched missiles or ground-based or naval air defenses. The photo below shows a Su-35S apparently carrying four M6 targets, which use the same casing as 220-pound SAP-series bombs. It should be noted that in the video we don’t get to see how many targets were being engaged, the distance to the target(s), or whether the various missiles all guided successfully for simulated kills.

The launch of eight missiles in rapid succession is certainly dramatic, but the close proximity of the jets (one of them deploys its ‘barndoor’ air brake to help keep formation) has little in common with a genuine tactical scenario. While putting up a ‘wall’ formation to close down a huge swath of airspace is a viable tactic and was used to great effect in Operation Desert Storm, the separation between the aircraft would be much greater, both for their effectiveness and to improve their own chances of survival.

The Russian live-fire drill, therefore, may well be tailored to a significant degree for public consumption. Photo opportunities like this are not unfamiliar, with several instances of four-ships of U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles each firing a missile. Of course, these kinds of events do still provide some valuable training opportunities. A chance to fire a live missile is relatively uncommon, but it provides useful training, giving the pilot the feel of real-world air combat and beating anything the simulator might be able to offer. Adding more jets and more missiles increases the complexity and requires skillful cooperation.

Yevgeny Polovodov/Wikimedia Commons A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30SM. This jet is armed with four R-73s and four radar-guided R-27R (AA-10 Alamo) missiles.

Training events like the one seen here are not without hazard, however; there have been some notable ‘blue-on-blue’ incidents during training. Last year it emerged that a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-35S Flanker fighter jet gunned down a Su-30 with its onboard cannon during a close-air-combat training mishap in the Western Military District. In another incident in 2017, but not revealed until two years later, a Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 Foxhound interceptor shot down its wingman using an R-33 long-range air-to-air missile over a training range close to Russia’s border with Mongolia. In the United States, at least, live-fire exercises often take place prior to a fighter squadron being deployed to an operational theater, and it could be the case that the pilots involved are headed to Syria, where the Russian Aerospace Forces maintain a significant presence and have assembled considerable combat experience.

Russian Ministry of Defense A Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30SM escorts a Tu-160 Blackjack bomber during the campaign in Syria.