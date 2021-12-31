Watch This C-130 Run For Its Life At Low Level From A Mock Enemy Missile Crew

The optical tracking system feed has a range scope indicator overlaid on top of it, along with other data, which is also similar to fire control components found on Soviet-era surface-to-air missile systems. The range scope indicator is a wave that peaks as a target approaches and the associated radar locks on or attempts to lock on.

It is very possible that what we are seeing here are systems that are not just designed to replicate those kinds of Soviet-era threats, but are actually the real deal. The U.S. military has captured and otherwise acquired various pieces of foreign materiel over the years, including surface-to-air missile systems and associated radars. Though these assets are too low-density to be used on a wide-scale basis, they are still often employed in training exercises to provide enhanced realism alongside full-scale surrogates and other simulated threats. All of these simulated hostile elements on the ground are integrated into the larger opposing force plan, which includes "Red Air" aggressor aircraft, as well.

It is very possible that the optical tracking system seen in this video could be one associated with a Soviet 9K33 Osa mobile surface-to-air missile system, which the U.S. Air Force has at least one example of available for use as a training aid. The Osa, also known by the NATO reporting name SA-8 Gecko, is a low-altitude, short-range air defense system that uses command-guided missiles and is known to have an optical tracking system as a backup to its onboard radars. This would all fit very much with the low-level engagement scenario seen in the footage.