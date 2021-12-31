Bunker Talk: Welcome To 2022 Edition

Welcome to the final Bunker Talk of 2021 — or, for those in time zones far eastward, welcome to the first Bunker Talk of 2022! We want to wish all our readers and their families a very happy new year! Your contributions and discussions have considerably improved what was, for many, a very challenging year.

We also want to give a heartfelt goodbye to the great Betty White who drove trucks during World War II, because of course she did! This comedy legend, loved by all, will be sorely missed.