Bunker Talk: Welcome To 2022 Edition
2022 sounds so far into the future, doesn't it?
Welcome to the final Bunker Talk of 2021 — or, for those in time zones far eastward, welcome to the first Bunker Talk of 2022! We want to wish all our readers and their families a very happy new year! Your contributions and discussions have considerably improved what was, for many, a very challenging year.
We also want to give a heartfelt goodbye to the great Betty White who drove trucks during World War II, because of course she did! This comedy legend, loved by all, will be sorely missed.
The caption to this week's top shot reads:
Missouri soldiers from the 19th Infantry Regiment pose for a group portrait, along the Kumsong front, to wish folks back home a Happy New Year, during the Korean War, December 1951. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images).
Also, a kindly remember:
Get cozy and join the discussion! The bunker is open.
