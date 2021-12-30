Japan Wants To Arm Its Submarines With Long-Range Cruise Missiles: Report

Recent reports indicate that Japan is considering introducing a new long-range cruise missile capability to its existing submarine fleet, or future submarines, with a weapon that would have a range of over 620 miles and would be fielded from the latter half of the 2020s. The indigenous missile would provide the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, or JMSDF, with a new standoff capability to attack both enemy surface warships and land targets and is clearly seen as a potential counter to offset growing threats from China and North Korea. A report in Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper cites several unnamed government officials who confirm that Tokyo is looking at the possibility of equipping current and/or future JMSDF submarines with long-range cruise missiles. These would be derived from the Type 12 subsonic anti-ship missile that’s already in service with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, or JGSDF, and which has a range of around 124 miles in its current form. At this stage, both vertical launch system (VLS) and torpedo-tube-launched options are being examined for the new missile. As it stands, the JMSDF does not have any submarine-based VLS in service. There is also currently no confirmation of the size of magazine capacity being considered for the missile-armed submarines.

JGSDF Test-firing of a Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces Type 12 anti-ship missile.

The Yomiuri Shimbun report stresses the potential for JMSDF submarines armed with the new cruise missiles to attack ground targets, in particular “enemy missile launch bases for the purpose of self-defense.” However, an accompanying graphic shows a submerged submarine using the same weapon to target a hostile surface combatant, as well. Indeed, the article suggests that the anti-ship version of the missile would actually be introduced first, “to counterattack enemy ships from outside the missile range of the opponent,” before the same weapon is further adapted for “attacking enemy bases in the future.” Ultimately, it would seem likely that a single missile would be furnished for both anti-ship and land-attack roles, as is the case with the Tomahawk Block IV, or the Norwegian-designed Joint Stike Missile (JSM), which Japan has procured for its F-35 stealth jets.

The emphasis on “self-defense” reflects the need for the Japanese military to at least frame capabilities such as these within the context of the country’s constitution, which rules out offensive action. However, the reality around this provision is fast degrading, with significant recent developments including acceptance of fixed-wing-capable aircraft carriers. A precise timeline for the development of the new long-range cruise missile has not been revealed, although planned service entry toward the end of this decade seems ambitious, especially considering the VLS containers would have to be retrofitted to existing boats, space permitting, or otherwise installed in still-to-be-launched submarines. It is worth noting that South Korea is currently understood to be working on building Dosan Ahn Changho class submarines with progressively increased VLS cells, starting with six and working up to 10, which will accommodate cruise missiles or ballistic missiles. This kind of step-by-step approach might be an option for Japan, too, as would opting for torpedo tube-launched missiles on older boats and VLS in new-construction hulls.

The JMSDF’s submarines are already equipped with Harpoon anti-ship missiles that are launched from standard torpedo tubes, but they have a much shorter range than is anticipated for the new weapon and no land-attack capability. The latest UGM-84L Harpoon Block II in JMSDF service can reach targets out to around 80 miles. The report states that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to include the “capacity to attack enemy bases” in the country’s next National Security Strategy, which is due to be published late next year, and which will set out Tokyo’s medium to long-term guidelines for defense and foreign policies. Submarine-launched missiles would be one way of achieving that goal. With the JMSDF operating a fleet of 22 conventionally powered submarines, and with at least two more to be added in the future, there are potentially plenty of hulls that could be adapted. However, an air-launched or ship-based land-attack cruise missile would also seem to fit this requirement. On the other hand, work is already underway to extend the range of the truck-launched Type 12 anti-ship missile as well as to adapt it for potential air launch by Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or JASDF, F-15J fighter jets, as part of an upgrade for these aircraft.

BOEING An artist’s impression of an upgraded Japanese F-15J carrying an AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) on its centerline. This is one option for a long-range missile that could be added as part of the F-15J upgrade.