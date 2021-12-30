As a photojournalist, the area is ideal for aviation photography. After depot maintenance is accomplished on the aircraft, they are flown by the 10th Flight Test Squadron of the Air Force Reserve Command. After maintenance, the aircraft are typically sent for paint before their test flight, but on the occasions where their scheduled date in the paint barn is after the aircraft has cleared post dock, we get the rare 'naked' flight.

The rarest aircraft to photograph in the nude is the B-1B Lancer, while the most famous aircraft in the buff was B-52H Stratofortress 60-0034 "Wise Guy" after restoration from the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ in December 2020. We have even been afforded the views of a disassembled B-1B 86-0101 "Watchman" on her way via road to Wichita State University for digital imaging of her entire frame.



We have a special location in the heart of Oklahoma where we get to see the hard work of the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, and the expert aviating of the world's best aviators. There is no better spot in the world to see the E-3s of America's Wing, the E-6B Mercury of STRATCOM Wing 1, KC-135s of the SH Okies gracing the skies, or the aviators in training from Vance AFB, Altus AFB, and Sheppard AFB as they practice navigation and approaches on one of the best airfields in the country.

If all of that isn't good enough for you, stay for the thunder in your chest of a B-1B on a full send departure or the eight TF33s of the mighty BUFF screaming as she climbs into the sky, naked as a jaybird.