No, Russia's S-550 Missile Defense System Hasn't Been Fielded

The S-500 has been undergoing full-scale testing in recent years. RIA Novosti's story today was mainly focused on a reported test of this system on a range in the Arctic that resulted in the shooting down of an unspecified "hypersonic target." It is worth noting, if this report is accurate, that this doesn't mean the S-500 has demonstrated an ability to engage something like a highly maneuverable hypersonic boost-glide vehicle traveling along an atmospheric flight path. Many ballistic missiles, as well as the separate re-entry vehicles that certain types are designed to release , reach hypersonic speeds, defined as anything above Mach 5, in the terminal phase of their flight.

There is the possibility that TASS' source may have confused the S-550 with the S-500 , another air-defense system Russia is developing that is being designed with a primary focus on missile defense. However, the S-500, which has been in development since at least 2009, is not expected to enter operational service until 2025.

Previous reports have indicated that the new S-550 could be intended to engage a variety of targets at extremely high altitudes, including intercontinental ballistic missiles in the mid-course portions of their flights , as well as hypersonic weapons and even satellites . Shoigu's disclosure of the existence of the rebooted S-550 effort notably came just days before the Russian military conducted a widely criticized anti-satellite weapon test involving the destruction of a defunct Soviet intelligence satellite, which created a dangerous debris cloud in space.

Substantive details about the S-550 remain very limited. Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu first revealed publicly that the country's president, Vladimir Putin, had personally ordered the development of the system in November. There had been a Soviet-era missile defense program that used this same nomenclature and never came to fruition, and this new project may leverage some part of that work.

Two Russian state media outlets, both citing unnamed sources, have offered wildly different claims about the status of the development of the country's S-550 missile defense system, which could also have anti-satellite capabilities . RIA Novosti reported today that, while there is active work being done on the S-550, no full-scale prototypes have been built so far and there are no live-fire tests scheduled yet. That comes a day after a story from TASS that declared that the system had entered operational service .

It is also very possible, if not much more plausible, that the initial TASS report was, at best, incorrect in part or in whole — or entirely made up by the source in question. Russian state media outlets have a long history of trumpeting extremely implausible claims about the country's development of advanced weapons and other details about its defense industry. If anything is clear from these competing reports about the state of the S-550 program, as well as this recent test of the S-500, it's that there seems to be a surge in interest in missile defense and a renewed commitment to developing anti-satellite capabilities within the Kremlin. The destructive anti-satellite test in November was certainly one firm indicator of this. In recent weeks, Putin and other Russian officials have issued a string of strongly worded statements in regard to the potential future deployment in Europe of new longer-range cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic weapons, particularly by the United States. “The United States is standing with missiles on our doorstep." Putin said during a fiery televised press conference last week. "How would the Americans react if missiles were placed at the border with Canada or Mexico?”

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Russian President Vladimir Putin during his televised press conference on Dec. 23, 2021.

U.S. Army U.S. Army soldiers and contractors load an empty missile canister onto a prototype launcher for its future Dark Eagle hypersonic missile.