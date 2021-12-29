Anonymous F-35 Customer Is Getting A New Variant Of The Stealth Jet

Work is due to begin on a mysterious new variant of the F-35 stealth fighter for an as-yet-unnamed foreign customer. A contract announcement posted recently confirms that Lockheed Martin has received just over $49 million of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds to develop the unspecified “Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant,” with speculation now focusing on what changes this could involve, and which operator it’s destined for. The full contract announcement, published online December 27, reads as follows: Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $49,059,494 cost-plus-incentive-fee-contract that provides engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a Joint Strike Fighter aircraft variant tailored for an unspecified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (77%); Redondo Beach, California (14%); Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. FMS funds in the amount $49,059,494 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001922C0015).

ISRAELI AIR FORCE/AMIT AGRONOV The Israeli Air Force’s uniquely outfitted test variant of the F-35I stealth fighter represents one approach to fielding a bespoke subvariant of the Joint Stike Fighter.

It seems highly unlikely that the new F-35 variant would be for a new, previously unannounced customer. It would be very unusual for the United States to award a contract for the development of an F-35 variant for a customer who has not already agreed to buy the aircraft. The fact that the contract has been placed by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) also doesn’t tell us more, since this serves not only as the contracting agency for all F-35 FMS customers but is also home to the entire F-35 Joint Program Office. Therefore, the aircraft could be a modification of the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, or the short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) F-35B. So far, there are no foreign customers for the F-35C carrier variant, which would rule out a development of this version.