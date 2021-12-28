Enlisted SEAL Team Six Operators Piloted Leased Aircraft According To Founder Richard Marcinko

In Marcinko’s words, this was “a point of contention,” presumably with 'Big Navy,' because “enlisted men were flying airplanes, not officers. And they were leased aircraft; they weren’t Navy aircraft.”

The Navy, like all the armed services, has had enlisted pilots, but it’s rarely been a job for enlisted personnel that’s been welcomed by service leaders. A decade ago, the Navy commemorated the history of naval aviation with a special historical publication, “Centennial of Naval Aviation.” In the Fall 2010 edition, Force Master Chief James Delozier recounted the history of “naval aviation pilots,” the designation given to enlisted ratings who received naval flight training. Delozier’s story of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard ratings with wings ends in 1981, with the retirement of Navy Chief Robert K. “NAP” Jones, who retired that January. At no point in the program did the number of NAPs ever exceed a few hundred in any of the services, and no new enlisted pilots had been trained since Congress ended the program in 1948, more than 30 years before Marcinko's tenure at Seal TEAM Six.

What makes Marcinko’s story remarkable is that, as he tells it in the interview, he just went ahead and did it, outside normal channels, apparently never bothering to get his pilots official Navy flight training. While this may have been very 'on-brand' for Marcinko's notorious maverick style, it is amazing to think Navy enlisted personnel were flying SEALs around in the 1980s, albeit pilots very few would have known about at the time.

“I leased civilian airplanes and ran them through stunt school,” Marcinko says.