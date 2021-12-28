U.S. Air Force E-8 JSTARS Radar Jet Flies Rare Sortie Directly Over Eastern Ukraine

Even as the U.S. Air Force gears up to start disposing of its fleet of E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft, the reconnaissance asset is still providing critical intelligence, most recently directly over Ukraine. As concerns about a possible new Russian military intervention in that country persist, an E-8C appeared on December 27th, 2021, over the east of Ukraine. We cannot say for sure if this was the type's debut mission over the area, we believe it's possible that it has flown a similar profile before, but it certainly is first in recent times and especially since current tensions with Russia spiked. A combination of publicly available flight-tracking data and a sharp-eyed photographer on the ground confirmed the presence of a single E-8C over Ukraine yesterday. The JSTARS, operating out of Zweibrücken Airport in Germany, was using the callsign REDEYE6, and apparently flew several racetrack patterns over eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Kyiv’s forces continue to battle Russian-supported forces in a long-running conflict. Should Moscow launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, it would primarily do so through this contested border region, as well as potentially along other vectors.

In another apparent first, the E-8C was joined on its Ukraine mission by an Air Force RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft, callsign HOMER19, which was flying from Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete. Publicly available flight-tracking information — which is not necessarily entirely precise — suggests the Rivet Joint was operating at times as close to 40 miles from territory occupied by Russian-backed forces.

However, the primary areas of interest for the U.S. intelligence-gathering aircraft would have been on the other side of the border, in Russian territory close to Ukraine. Here, according to official Ukrainian reports, there are around 100,000 Russian troops, while U.S. intelligence considers that figure to be closer to 70,000 troops. Either way, these forces are part of a major Russian military build-up in the region, which also includes heavy armor, artillery, and even long-range missiles, as well as air-defense systems.

The RC-135 has been noted over eastern Ukraine previously, although it is far from a regular practice, but the presence of both JSTARS and Rivet Joint suggests these platforms were operating together to best exploit their respective capabilities. The E-8C is a battlefield management command-and-control aircraft that provides synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) imaging — which takes image-like radar maps of the ground environment at standoff ranges — and ground-moving-target-indicator (GMTI) functions used to track the movement of vehicles, in particular. These capabilities would clearly be invaluable to monitor the disposition of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border, to get a better idea of Moscow’s intentions and capabilities, and provide very detailed intelligence as to all of it if Russia were to begin an offensive.

U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Andrew Lee The view from the flight deck of an E-8C during a training exercise over the state of Georgia.

In contrast, the RC-135V is optimized for signals intelligence (SIGINT). It’s equipped with systems to geolocate and categorize radars and other systems associated with integrated air defenses, allowing the Rivet Joints to help build an accurate electronic order of battle, with the locations and types of enemy radars, communications nodes, electronic warfare systems, and other transmitters. The Rivet Joint is also capable of listening in on enemy communications chatter, which analysts and linguists onboard can then exploit in real-time before passing on to other units. In this way, it’s easy to imagine the benefit of having an E-8C plot the movements of Russian vehicles, while the RC-135V hoovers up and locates communications while also identifying and classifying threat emitters and other radio frequency-dependent systems.

U.S. Air Force An RC-135V Rivet Joint.